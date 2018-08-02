Queer Things To Do in Houston This Weekend: August 2-5, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, August 2

• At 5 p.m., visit Pearl Bar Houston for Movie & Trivia Night. This week, the bar screens Lost and Delirious, which tells the story of three teenagers who attend a private school and their relationships with one another. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., attorneys will be available at the Montrose Center to assist transgender folks in getting their names and gender-markers updated on Texas documents. Thursday’s meeting is the first of two and is mandatory for those who want help. The second meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. More info here.

Friday, August 3

• At 7 p.m., Panic! at the Disco, whose frontman, Brendon Urie, recently came out as pansexual, performs at the Toyota Center. Opening for Panic! is lesbian singer songwriter Hayley Kiyoko. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., attend a karaoke fundraiser for Andrea Duhon, candidate for Harris County Department of Education’s Board of Trustees, Precinct 3, at Guava Lamp. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Impulse Group Houston will host a red carpet premiere of Barbershop Conversations at the University of Houston. The film features a barbershop conversation between black LGBTQ and straight men about topics that typically are discussed in the public due to hypermasculinity. More info here.

Saturday, August 4

• At 10 a.m., visit 4619 Lyons Ave for the Harris County Democratic Party’s office grand opening party and block walk. More info here.

• Also at 10 a.m., the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work hosts a panel discussion on immigration and family separation at UH. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., join Impulse Group Houston for its official launch, Hou-Chella, at Clé Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the the new Houston LGBTQ organization. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Heights Theater throws its annual White Linen Night party. The event is free and will feature a bar and live music. More info here.

Sunday, August 5

• At 4 p.m., Krewe of Olympus – Texas Inc. presents Trash Disco 2018 at Rich’s Houston. Local DJs will play nonstop disco hits from the ’70s and ’80s. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Drag Houston Gives Back with a charity show benefiting Cian Hardin at Guava Lamp. All proceeds go to the local artist’s transition. More info here.

Monday, August 6

• At 7:30 p.m., join The Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade. The stand up show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.

Comments