Laganja Estranja comes to Rich's on Sunday.
FeaturedNewsQueer Things to Do

Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2018

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Lourdes Zavaleta By Lourdes Zavaleta August 30, 2018
Thursday, August 30

• At 5:30 p.m., join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for a happy hour at Guava Lamp. Learn about the work of the chamber and the benefits of membership while enjoying drink specials. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Democratic state Senate candidate Rita Lucido will host a reception at Mongoose Versus Cobra. Lucido takes on anti-LGBTQ Republican incumbent Joan Huffman in Texas Senate District 17 on Nov. 6. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for its launch of Thurs-gayz. The weekly event will feature performances by Kings of Houston, some of the city’s top drag kings. More info here.

Friday, August 31

• At 3 p.m., the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center brings a panel of queer activists to UH for a Speakers Bureau Training. The activists will train students to educate people about LGBTQ issues. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Kinda Super Disco brings award-winning radio host and DJ Nicole Moudaber to Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Nine Houston social justice organizations will march against anti-Muslim violence and hate rhetoric this Saturday.

Saturday, September 1

• At 10 a.m., join several Houston social justice organizations for a Texans Against White Supremacy march at George R. Brown Convention Center. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., Houston drag performers Amanda Anne Houston and Lana Blake host Poles, Flags, and Raising Funds, OH My! at Jr’s Bar & Grill. Proceeds from the show will go toward creating a flag pole for the Pulse Nightclub memorial on Montrose Boulevard. More info here.   

Sunday, September 2

Join the cast of Halloween Magic for a photo shoot on Sunday.

• At 5:30 p.m., Transgender Support Group Galveston hosts its August social with ice cream at La King’s Confectionery. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the cast of Halloween Magic 2018 poses for photos in costume at Rich’s Houston. Meet the annual Halloween show’s performers, who raise funds for HIV/AIDS nonprofit organizations, and purchase tickets to their October 20 show. More info here.  

• Also 6 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race star Laganja Estranja vitis Rich’s Houston for Dessie’s Drag Race All Stars 3. More info here.

Monday, September 3

• At 7:30 p.m., join The Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade. The stand-up show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta recently graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in journalism. She is a staff writer for OutSmart magazine.
