Gay Trump Supporter on Kathy Griffin Show Incident: ‘I Don’t Feel I Did Anything Wrong’

The Trump supporter who allegedly brandished a knife and kicked a patron’s vehicle outside Kathy Griffin’s Houston show on Monday, Aug. 20 says he doesn’t feel he did anything wrong, and is cooperating with a police investigation.

Carl Pacheco was wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat and a shirt bearing the president’s image outside Griffin’s show at Jones Hall. After a patron who was leaving the show yelled an expletive at Pacheco, he responded by calling the woman a “c–t.” He then allegedly approached her vehicle, kicked the front passenger-side door, and banged a knife against the window.

Pacheco told OutSmart on Wednesday he believes it’s interesting that “white middle-aged people” are being presented as the victims, while he’s being “demonized” and portrayed as “a neo-Nazi.” Pacecho said he is a gay Latino immigrant.

“I am cooperating with the police investigation,” Pacheco said. “I don’t feel I’ve done anything wrong based on the laws and the circumstances of what happened.”

Pacheco declined further comment and referred additional questions to his attorney, Michael Mercer.

Mercer said he’s confident that no charges will be filed. He suggested that Pacheco acted in self-defense after the alleged victim began shouting obscenities at him.

“[Carl] went to that concert expecting to be able to have political conversations with people who were there, which is something that everybody should be able to do, and unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen,” Mercer said, adding that he believes the alleged victims “had too much to drink and got offended” by Pacheco’s attire. (Michele Nunez, the alleged victim, said she does not drink.)

“You should have the right to go express yourself at a concert, as long as you do so peacefully and politely,” Mercer said. “Hopefully the police will give us an opportunity to tell our side of the story.”

HPD spokesman Victor Senties said earlier Wednesday that the case remains under investigation. Richard Nunez, Michele’s husband, said he removed a video of the incident from public display on YouTube at the request of HPD.

