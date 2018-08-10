Stacy Bailey
Gay Texas Teacher Back at Work After 8-Month Investigation Into 'Homosexual Agenda'

Stacy Bailey was suspended for showing students a photo of her wife.

Abeloved Texas teacher has returned to work eight months after she was placed on administrative leave for showing students a photo of her wife.

The Mansfield Independent School District claims it has completed its investigation of art teacher Stacy Bailey, who reported to work Monday in advance of the school year that begins Aug. 15.

“I guess our response is, ‘what investigation,’” Bailey’s attorney, Jason Smith, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “They really didn’t conduct an investigation during the entire eight months out of the classroom.”

In May, Bailey filed a federal discrimination lawsuit alleging that the district violated her constitutional right to equal protection. Records of text messages between district officials show Bailey was placed on leave after a parent complained she had mentioned her wife in class. On the first day of school last year, Bailey showed her students a photo of her and her wife, who was then her fiancée, dressed in costumes of the popular Disney characters Nemo and Dory. Bailey’s attorney, Smith, said the parent who complained accused his client of promoting a “homosexual agenda.”

Bailey, a two-time teacher of the year, previously was assigned to an elementary school, but has been moved to a high school and now has a much larger class size. Smith believes the district is sending the message that gay people shouldn’t teach elementary school. He also alleged the reassignment is designed to frustrate Bailey and force her to resign.

 

