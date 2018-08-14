Disney Taps Straight Actor for Gay Role, as Hollywood’s Representation Crisis Continues

Share with your friends Submit

By Clay Cane

Disney recently announced that its first major openly gay character will appear in the film Jungle Cruise. Jack Whitehall, best known for his role as J.P. in the British television series Fresh Meat, has reportedly been cast as the gay brother of Emily Blunt’s character.

Immediate backlash ensued over yet another straight man being selected to portray a gay character. Some have dismissed the issue as “manufactured outrage,” while others have pointed to the struggle many openly gay actors, especially those who do not present as stereotypically masculine, face in getting access to substantive roles. However, both reactions obscure the point of the larger discussion, which is about representation. What does it mean to “play” straight? What does it mean to “play” gay?

Hollywood’s representation crisis is the issue, not Whitehall. Disney was criticized for having its first black princess be a maid who appears as a frog for 80 percent of the film. Disney was also slammed for decades for Cinderella lies and Snow White fantasies. Disney—and Hollywood in general—is not the place you go if you’re looking to break new ground when it comes to portrayals of sexuality—or race or gender, for that matter.

