Behind the Bar: September 2018

Chris McDonald, Tony's Corner Pocket

OutSmart Staff By OutSmart Staff August 30, 2018
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Smirnoff Whipped, Pineapple Juice and grenadine.

What are you best known for?
Flaming Lamborghinis—they are a tower of fire!

Who are the hardest customers to please?
Bachelorette parties.

If you weren’t a bartender…what career would you choose?
I’d definitely be a sports agent!

Do you have any pets?
One.  A 6-year-old black lab named “Mariah”

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?
No more Jager Bombs!

Tony’s Corner Pocket
817 W. Dallas St, Houston
Thursday­—Sunday

