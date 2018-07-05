Survivors of the Parkland shooting visit Houston City Hall on Sunday as part of their March For Our Lives Tour.
Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 5-July 8, 2018

Your Weekly Roundup of LGBTQ Happenings

Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes Zavaleta July 5, 2018
Thursday, July 5

• At 5 p.m., visit Pearl Bar Houston for a screening of Clueless at Movie Night Under The Stars. Free pizza and popcorn, as well as drink specials, will be available. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Free Los Niños Coalition will host a protest against the planned Houston Child Detention Center at 419 Emancipation Ave. More info here.

Friday, July 6

 •At 11:59 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Landmark’s River Oaks Theatre will screen Whip It! sponsored by the Houston Roller Derby. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Kinda Super Disco brings four-time Grammy nominee SASHA to Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Saturday, July 7

• At 11 a.m., celebrate Frida Kahlo’s birthday at Cuchara Restaurant. East End Studio Gallery will honor the late bisexual Latina artist by serving her favorite dish. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Party with Divas at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Houston performer Alexye’us Paris will host a high-energy drag show. More info here.

Sunday, July 8

• At noon, join Hamburger Mary’s for a Sunday Drag Brunch with Lady Shamu and Tatiana Mala-Nina. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the leaders of March for Our Lives will be at Houston City Hall to educate guests about gun violence and help them get registered to vote. More info here.

• At 11 p.m. at JR’s, Houston drag performer Kofi will send off Miss Gay Texas America 2018 contestants. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

 

Lourdes Zavaleta recently graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in journalism. She is a staff writer for OutSmart magazine.

