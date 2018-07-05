Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 5-July 8, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, July 5

• At 5 p.m., visit Pearl Bar Houston for a screening of Clueless at Movie Night Under The Stars. Free pizza and popcorn, as well as drink specials, will be available. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Free Los Niños Coalition will host a protest against the planned Houston Child Detention Center at 419 Emancipation Ave. More info here.

Friday, July 6

•At 11:59 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Landmark’s River Oaks Theatre will screen Whip It! sponsored by the Houston Roller Derby. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Kinda Super Disco brings four-time Grammy nominee SASHA to Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Saturday, July 7

• At 11 a.m., celebrate Frida Kahlo’s birthday at Cuchara Restaurant. East End Studio Gallery will honor the late bisexual Latina artist by serving her favorite dish. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Party with Divas at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Houston performer Alexye’us Paris will host a high-energy drag show. More info here.

Sunday, July 8

• At noon, join Hamburger Mary’s for a Sunday Drag Brunch with Lady Shamu and Tatiana Mala-Nina. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the leaders of March for Our Lives will be at Houston City Hall to educate guests about gun violence and help them get registered to vote. More info here.

• At 11 p.m. at JR’s, Houston drag performer Kofi will send off Miss Gay Texas America 2018 contestants. More info here.

