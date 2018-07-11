Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 12-July 15, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, July 12

• At 6 p.m., Lina Hidalgo, the Democratic nominee for Harris County judge, will host an LGBTQ community roundtable at Three Riverway Houston. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m, the Lawndale Art Center will screen Queerdom, a Houston-based film and interactive discussion that examines language, gender identity, and healing. More info here.

Friday, July 13

• At 7 a.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Texas Transgender Nondiscrimination Summit (TTNS) will host its 10th annual conference at the University of Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing TTNS. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., take in horror-themed art for Friday the 13th at Insomnia Gallery. Champion Video will project movies outside of the venue throughout the night. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for a Prince vs. Michael Jackson showcase and dance party with a live performance by LJ Saint. More info here.

Saturday, July 14

• At 9 a.m., meet and greet volunteers at the Montrose Center and learn more about how you can help engage with the community. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Symphony pays tribute to George Michael as a part of its Bank of America Summer Series at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the concert. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., spend your SaturGay night with DJ T!NA at Pearl Bar. More info here.

Sunday, July 15

• At 1 p.m., join OutReach United for their Summer Lovin’ Boylesque and Showtunes sing-a-long Extravaganza. The event benefits several LGBTQ Houston nonprofits. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Our Legacy Today hosts Mint Julep 2018 at Rich’s Houston. All proceeds benefit Legacy Community Health – Montrose HIV/AIDS programs and services. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., Boy George and Culture Club and the B-52s perform at Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent Q&A with the B-52s’ Cindy Wilson. More info here.

