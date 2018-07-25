Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, July 26

• Thursday through Sunday, QFest Houston presents its 22nd annual LGBTQ film festival. QFest kicks off Thursday at Cafe Brasil with a screening of The Miseducation of Cameron Post, followed by an opening party at 9:30 p.m. More info and a full schedule of films here.

• At 5:30 p.m., Jim Kovach, an openly gay Democratic judicial candidate, hosts a fundraising campaign at La Griglia Houston. And watch for a story of Kovach in the August issue of OutSmart. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., join Fear the Queer hosts for its first-ever ILLUSIONS show at Numbers Night Club. The show’s LGBTQ cast members will impersonate some of their favorite pop culture icons. More info here.

Friday, July 27

• At 10 p.m., Jeff Harmon presents Grammy-nominated DJ Wolfgang Gartner at Rich’s Houston. The Los Angeles musician will perform house music. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., visit Pearl Bar Houston for ‘BESO’ Latin Night. DJ Von Kiss will be on turntables spinning Latin music all night. More info here.

Saturday, July 28

• At 10 a.m., the Houston Hurricanes LGBTQ flag football team will host a “Big Gay Waterpark Takeover” at Texas Typhoon Waterpark in Katy. Tickets are available at a discounted rate. More info here.

• At 11:30 a.m., join the Houston’s Human Rights Campaign and the Houston GLBT Political Caucus for an Equality Action Training at Palmer Episcopal Church. The free training will show you how to take action locally in legislative and electoral campaigns. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., congressional candidate Sylvia R. Garcia, D-Houston, hosts a Families Belong Together march at Settegast Park. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., Pride Portraits will have a free Open Shoot for the LGBTQ community and its allies. Eric Edward Schell will take photographs, and models will be asked an interview question about queer visibility. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., bisexual singer Wendy Taylor performs at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Taylor, who has competed on American Idol twice was voted OutSmart’s 2017 favorite local female entertainer. More info here.

Sunday, July 29

• At 1 p.m., LGBTQ folks will meditate at Houston Zen Center. The center’s monthly LGBTQ group meeting will feature meditation, reading, and a discussion. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., PWA Holiday Charities brings Christmas in July to Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. At the event, the nonprofit will host a silent auction to raise money to give people affected with HIV/AIDS during the holidays.More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke hosts a 100 Days Till Election Day Organizing Rally at Encore Theatre Houston. More info here.

