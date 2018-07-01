July 2018 Horoscope: Your Resolve Will Be Tested

Share with your friends Submit

his month is jam-packed with action, drama, humor, and pathos. Besides the eclipses on the 12th and the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde on the 20th before it goes direct on August 24. If you’re going to start new projects, you need to start them before the 20th. • The eclipses on the 12th and the 27th are some of the strongest eclipses I’ve seen in a while! The solar eclipse on the 12th directly impacts the U.S. chart in the sign of Cancer, so that will certainly test the resolve of our citizens. The lunar eclipse on the 27th is more edgy, and demands that people take action. The eclipse on the 12th will have the greatest impact on cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), while the eclipse on the 27th impacts the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius).• Positive days for this month are the 5th, 9th, 10th, 14th, and 22nd. Difficult days for this month are the 12th, 24th, 25th, 26th, and 27th.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). Home and family capture your mood as the month begins. Long-term security and revamping your career have been strong themes for you over the last couple of years. You are starting to get a handle on decisions, and are making some headway and feeling more secure. Boundaries will help you keep your balance. Friends and community organizations take your attention by midmonth. This is an excellent month to reconnect with old friends, your existing client base, or become more active in making your community a safer place to live. Your children are more influential in your life this month!

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). As the month begins, you are getting your life more organized to make better use of your time on a daily and weekly basis. You are paying much more attention to your boundaries, and to the way respectful people respond to you. Your career area is highly active, especially by midmonth. You may feel pulled in several directions. Watch your commitments. Family is especially important to you this month, so you’ll want to have friends and family gathering at your home. You are letting go of restrictive beliefs, people, and ideals so you can better enjoy your day-to-day life!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). With your ruling planet, Mercury, going retrograde on the 20th, it’s especially important to get as many activities and projects as possible started in the first half of the month. Finances and resources are the main topic as the month begins. You may be putting yourself on a budget, or making only conservative investments, or buying only the things that you need. The latter half of the month is excellent for connecting with old friends, your existing client base, taking care of all those projects you have been putting off, or spending more time with your children.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). Happy Birthday to all of the Moon Kids this month. This is your personal yearly cycle where you will review what you did last year and consider what new adventures you will take your life on during the next year. Your mood remains serious as you take a hard look at your future, your career, and how much longer you are going to be doing this. You are very focused on money during the latter half of the month, so that can be a good time for refinancing loans or getting your credit cards paid off. Your partnerships need some updating to make sure you and your partners are working on the same goals.

LEO (July 23–August 22). This is a mixed month for you. Part of you is in a period of rest and retreat, while another part of you is very busy interacting with close friends and partners. It can be an especially easy month to overcommit yourself to activities, even if they are a lot of fun. Relationships are demanding a lot of your attention, and that is likely to continue through the last half of the year. If you are having relationship problems, they will come to the surface so you can address them. This is also a good month to find time to renew those bonds! Your work is not bringing you as much satisfaction as it has in the past. It is time improve or change those conditions.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). With your ruler, Mercury, going retrograde on the 20th, it’s best to get your new projects started before that time. You are continuing to be busy and to push yourself forward. This month, business and community organizations are very beneficial for you, both personally and professionally. You will want to get back on your health routines this month as well. In the latter part of the month, you are needing some time for rest and retreat. Don’t overextend yourself if you don’t really want to commit to a project or a friend. Resentment will develop, and nobody likes that. Focus on what makes you happy, not them!

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). Career is still the focus as the month begins. You have been on this track for the last two months. You are much more deliberate about your choices, and have little time for those who don’t respect your time. If you have children, they are going to be a big part of your life this month so you can be more childlike and have more fun! If you don’t have kids, then you can be the child! The latter half of the month is a super time to connect with old friends and associates. You may even want to travel or have an adventure. Keep a handle on your spending. It will be easy to justify what you want.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). You are trying to keep your schedule sensible as the month begins. There are a lot of demands on your time, so the commitments may seem never-ending. You are wanting to get a lot done. There are lots of opportunities out there for you, and you don’t want to turn any of them down. Career activity takes over by midmonth. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents or past accomplishments. Travel can be a great release for you, especially this month. Even a short jaunt will help give you some perspective. Keep your family close this month.

Money and future finances still dominate your thoughts as the month begins. You are very conservative in your spending, and also who you invest your time with. Your creativity and learning energies get stronger as we get to midmonth. This is a good time to market yourself or the projects that you have been working on. Your communication skills are working particularly well. You may see former relationship partners or old friends showing up toward the end of the month. And it would do wonders for you if you could get out of town for a weekend! Sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees!

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). Relationships and emotional intimacy are still on your main menu as the month begins. This is an excellent month to renew those bonds and set new goals for the upcoming years. This is true for both business and personal relationships. You are also wanting to be more open about your feelings, especially with your partner. This can be a great month for therapy or a weekend getaway. Finances take your attention by midmonth. You will be reviewing your salary and what you can do to make that better. This is also a great time to look ahead and do some financial planning for retirement. You are moving forward in a safe and conservative way.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). This continues to be an active, feisty, short-tempered time for you. Mars, planet of action, reaction, adventure, and protection, will be visiting your sign through the end of November. Mars needs physical action and expression. If you hold it in, it only gets more explosive. This would be a great month to reconnect to your workout and health routines. You will take everything that happens much more personally. Try to find a positive use for all of this energy. You may find it hard to get to sleep with your brain being so overly active. Relationships are the focus of your plans during July—it’s a wonderful month to renew those bonds with that special someone.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). You are laying low as the month begins. You are doing well in avoiding stress and the demands of others, and the creative mood you’re in is helping to express and free your inner child. As we get closer to midmonth, your routines return and you are back in the daily groove. You will want to improve and update your electronic devices this month, but make sure you get that done before the 20th. This continues to be a good time for travel, publishing, taking or teaching classes, and generating better connections with your colleagues. This is also a super month to focus on improving your health through better diet and exercise!

This article appears in the July 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.

