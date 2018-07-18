Arts & EntertainmentFilm/DVD

‘Boy Erased’ Trailer Previews Film About So-Called Gay Conversion Therapy

Lucas Hedges plays son of Baptist pastor.

CNN News By CNN News July 18, 2018
0 35 Less than a minute
8
Share with your friends










Submit

By Sandra Gonzalez

Lucas Hedges better get his tux dry cleaned and pressed because he might be having a very active award season.

Hedges, no stranger to award-season accolades, having appeared in acclaimed films like Lady Bird and Manchester by the Sea, is featured in another movie poised to be among next year’s contenders — Boy Erased, based on a memoir of the same name.

In the film, the son (Hedges) of a small-town Baptist pastor comes out to his parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe) and is told he will go to a so-called conversion therapy program or be shunned by those he loves most.

Gay conversion “therapies” are based on the premise that being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender is a mental illness that can be “cured.” But there is no evidence that they work, and the techniques are largely discredited.

The World Health Organization declassified homosexuality as a mental condition in 1992.

Boy Erased will be released in November. The trailer for the film, which features a new song by Troye Sivan & Jónsi, was released Tuesday, July 17.

Joel Edgerton, best known for many for on-screen roles in movies like Loving and Red Sparrow, wrote, produced and directed the film. He also appears in the film.

Comments

comments

8
0
0
Share with your friends










Submit
Show More
CNN News

CNN News

CNN News delivers the latest breaking news and information on the latest top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more.

Related Articles

July 10, 2018
398

Gay Since the Gilded Age

July 10, 2018
169

Imagine Dragons Front Man Advocates for LGBTQ Mormons in New Documentary

July 9, 2018
225

Behind the ‘Cellar’ Door

July 9, 2018
191

The ‘Phantom’ Strikes Again