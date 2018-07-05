Behind the Bar: July 2018

Robert Chandler

Rumors Beach Bar

3102 Seawall Blvd., Galveston

rumorsbeachbar.com

What is your favorite shot to make?

Colombian Car Bomb: I came up with it working in Atlanta when Patron XO first came out. Patron XO topped with Bailey’s and dropped in a half pint of Guiness.

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

Pride is the best because everyone shows their true colors and the community is so unified. I don’t have a “worst” because people tend to gather at Rumors when they can’t be with their family…so there’s a good, close vibe!

Biggest tip from one customer?

On my second night here I got $100 for making champagne with a splash of Campari served in a Stella chalice.

If you weren’t a bartender…what career would you choose?

Although I’ve managed bars in Atlanta and Chicago for many years, I currently work in nursing services at the University of Texas Medical Branch.

This article appears in the July 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.