Scenes from Pride in the Country at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon on June 16

Posted On 27 Jun 2018
0 Comment
10
0
Share with your friends










Submit

Photos by Dalton DeHart

Comments

comments







Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.





Previous Post
Pastor Attacks Texas Town's First LGBTQ Pride, Compares Gays to Adulterers




  • Recent Posts

  • Sign Up for the Outsmart Newsletter

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Instagram



Next Story
Pastor Attacks Texas Town's First LGBTQ Pride, Compares Gays to Adulterers