Your Weekly Roundup of LGBTQ Happenings

Complied by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, June 28

• At 6 p.m., the City of Houston’s Office of New Americans hosts Beyond the Margins: An LGBTQ Refugee Experience. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing the event. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., Grace After Fire and the Lesbian Health Initiative host a meeting for LGBTQ+ veteran women and non-binary folks at the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., visit Hamburger Mary’s for Shenanigans with Lady Shamu and Tatiana. The event will begin after a viewing of the Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 10 finale. More info here.

Friday, June 29

• At 6 p.m., Rice University’s GSA and QGSA celebrate Pride at a picnic at Valhalla, Rice’s graduate student pub. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Platinum Projects showcases the work of designers Trina Turk and Alexis Andrei at a pop-up shop at The Secret Group Houston. Proceeds from sales will benefit the AIDS Foundation Houston. More info here.

Saturday, June 30

• At 10 a.m., numerous progressive groups will gather at Houston City Hall as part of a National Day of Action to end the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant families. They will march to Senator Ted Cruz’s office. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel stops in Houston for her Now With Moving Parts tour. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about Mattel’s show. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., visit Hamburger Mary’s for a Charity Game Night benefiting the University of Houston Alumni Association. More info here.

Sunday, July 1

• At noon, Faye Fearless hosts Nautickle, a Lesbian Boat Party on Lake Conroe. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article Fearless’ last lesbian event in Houston. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Indivisible Houston screens a sing-a-long version of Hamilton at Guava Lamp. More info here.

