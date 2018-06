Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez will help Area 5 Democrats send postcards to primary voters on Thursday night.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, June 14

• At 5:30 p.m., join Lambda Legal for Equality’s Night Out at Magnolia Hotels. Guests will hear an update from attorney Jamie Gliksberg who is representing a Texas lesbian couple who were denied the opportunity to serve as foster parents. More info here.

• At 6:30, the Sharpstown Democrats will host its Evening Extra Series: Modern LGBT Trailblazers at Bayland Park Community Center. The group will highlight local activists who are fighting for LGBTQ rights including Monica Roberts, Mo Cortez, Fran Watson, Jim Kovach, and Kris Banks. More info here.

•Also at 6:30 p.m., meet Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez at Area 5 Democrats Campaign Headquarters for Postcards with Lupe. Send postcards with Valdez inviting primary voters to Area 5 meetings. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Valdez, who is running against Governor Greg Abbott. More info here.

Friday, June 15

• At 5:30, African American Professionals brings Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke to Ogun Art + Wine for a discussion on how civic engagement impacts economic development in our communities. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston, Bayou City Women’s Chorus, and Bayou City Performing Arts present Finding OZ at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston. Finding OZ is a look at the causes and effects of bullying. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., the House of Blues Houston will host Lady & The Track. This LGBTQ night will feature sounds from DJ Gloss and DJ Shante, each Friday through June 22. More info here.

Saturday, June 16

• At 11 a.m., celebrate Immigrants in Houston at Discovery Green Conservancy. There will be an interactive public art installation that displays “I ❤ HTown” where visitors can share their immigrant stories by placing a flag of their identified heritage on the heart. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts Sexy SaturGay. Louisiana DJ, That Girl That Spins, will be on turntables at 10 p.m. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to JR’s Houston for Saturday Power Hour. There will be male dancers, DJs, and drink specials every Saturday at the Bar through August 26. More info here.

Sunday, June 19

• At noon, Sister Helen Holy joins the cast of Sunday Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s Houston Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Holy. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Kameron Michaels from Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 10 will make her Houston debut at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

