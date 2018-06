Thelma Hansel served as the first grand marshal of the Houston Pride in 1979. (Courtesy of UH Special Collections)

Pride Houston honors past grand marshals to mark 40th anniversary.

By Brandon Wolf

Photos via JD Doyle/HoustonLGBTHistory.org

To mark its 40th anniversary, Pride Houston will honor all previous parade grand marshals at this year’s parade, rather than having the community elect new ones.

“The first grand marshal was Thelma Hansel (Disco Grandma), and I was the person who chose her because the community needed an accepting parent symbol leading the parade,” says Ray Hill, a member of the first Pride organizing committee in 1979. “The next year, it was Jim ‘Fannie’ Farmer of [the former] Mary’s bar, who on his own asked Ruth Ravis to join him. I was grand marshal in 1981, but after being chosen, we discussed adding Rita Wanstrom to the grand-marshal convertible.”

By the fourth year, it had become an accepted practice for Houston’s Pride parade to have one male and one female grand marshal. Each year, members of the Pride organizing committee made nominations and selected the marshals. In the early 1990s, community members were encouraged to cast ballots only after attending a required number of monthly Pride meetings.

In 2000, the selection process was opened up more widely, with in-person voting days and mail-in ballots. A few years later, Internet voting was added. Eventually, the voting moved entirely online and is now open to everyone.

In addition to the male and female marshals, honorary marshals have often been selected or elected to pay tribute to non-LGBTQ people who are important to the community. That “honorary” title evolved into the current “ally” grand marshal category. From 1992 through 2011, an “organization marshal” was also elected, then discontinued.

For several years beginning in 2010, a “celebrity marshal” from the entertainment world was selected by Pride’s executive director as a marketing draw, but that practice was also discontinued.

In 2017, three “honorary” marshals were chosen by a panel of former marshals to pay tribute to deserving but generally unrecognized individuals. That category will continue this year, in addition to the recognition of all previous grand marshals.

Twice in the last 40 years, a group of people was chosen to serve as grand marshals. In 1986, all people living with AIDS were the grand marshals, and in 2003, all marshals from the first 25 years of the parade were honored.

Also in 2003, Pride Houston introduced the marshal “medals” that were presented to previous marshals at a special kickoff ceremony. Today, the medals continue to represent one of the Houston LGBTQ community’s highest honors.

Pride Houston has a perfect record of gender parity over the last 40 years, and has honored two transgender women and one trans man as grand marshals.

However, racial parity has been surprisingly absent for a city that prides itself on being the nation’s most diverse metropolitan area. With the exception of four Hispanics, two African-Americans, and two Asians, all of Houston’s grand marshals have been white.

Lo Roberts, who recently became the first black female executive director of Pride Houston, says she has taken note of the disparity.

“This year is a bit different as we celebrate 40 years and honor our past, but [moving forward] we must continue to be proactive in our effort of inclusion,” Roberts says. “Every year in October, we open it up to the public to nominate [people who] have shaped our community as a whole. A wise man once said, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world.’ I urge our community to do just that. If you see someone making strides within our community, bring it to the forefront. Let the world know, because we can’t move forward without making a little noise.”

Below is a list of all past grand marshals, along with a slideshow featuring photos of many of those list. The list and photos were compiled with the help of JD Doyle of HoustonLGBTHistory.org.

1979

Grand Marshal: Thelma Hansel

1980

Male Grand Marshal: Jim Farmer

Female Grand Marshal: Ruth Ravis

1981

Male Grand Marshal: Ray Hill

Female Grand Marshal: Rita Wanstrom

1982

Male Grand Marshal: Andy Mills

Female Grand Marshal: Marion Coleman

1983

Male Grand Marshal: Walter Strickler

Female Grand Marshal: Marion Pantzer

1984

Male Grand Marshal: Rick Grossman

Female Grand Marshal: Pokey Anderson

1985

Male Grand Marshal: Terry Clark

Female Grand Marshal: Freda Jerrell

1986

Male Grand Marshal: Tony Bicocchi

Female Grand Marshal: Dee Lamb

1987

Grand Marshals: Persons Living with AIDS

1988

Male Grand Marshal: Bruce Cook

Female Grand Marshal: Eleanor Munger

Honorary Grand Marshal: Sharon Kowalski

Honorary Grand Marshal: Harvey Milk

1989

Male Grand Marshal: Charles Armstrong

Female Grand Marshal: Bettie Naylor

1990

Male Grand Marshal: Walter Carter

Female Grand Marshal: Annise Parker

Honorary Grand Marshal: Craig Washington

Honorary Grand Marshal: Debra Danburg

1991

Male Grand Marshal: Gene Harrington

Male Grand Marshal: Jack Jackson

Female Grand Marshal: Linda Morales

Honorary Grand Marshal: Lady Victoria Lust (Marvin Davis)

Honorary Grand Marshal: Katy Caldwell

1992

Male Grand Marshal: Brian Keever

Female Grand Marshal: Sheri Cohen Darbonne

Organization Grand Marshal: Gay & Lesbian Switchboard

1993

Male Grand Marshal: Brian Bradley

Female Grand Marshal: Rev. Carolyn J. Mobley

Organization Grand Marshal: Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG)

Honorary Grand Marshal: Adan Rios

1994

Male Grand Marshal: Jay Allen

Female Grand Marshal: Cicely Wynne

Organization Grand Marshal: Q-Patrol

Honorary Grand Marshal: Clair Koepsel

1995

Male Grand Marshal: Don Gill

Female Grand Marshal: Suzanne Anderson

Organization Grand Marshal: HATCH youth program

Honorary Grand Marshal: Annella Harrison

1996

Male Grand Marshal: Bill Havard

Female Grand Marshal: Jeanette Vaughn

Honorary Grand Marshal: Jack Abercia

1997

Male Grand Marshal: Jimmy Carper

Female Grand Marshal: Deborah Bell

Organization Grand Marshal: Krewe of Olympus

1998

Male Grand Marshal: Bob Bouton

Female Grand Marshal: Jackie Doval

Organization Grand Marshal: Texas Gay Rodeo Association

Honorary Grand Marshal: Barbara Winston

1999

Male Grand Marshal: Sean Carter

Female Grand Marshal: Nancy Ford

Organization Grand Marshal: Colt 45’s

2000

Male Grand Marshal: Richard Wiederholt

Female Grand Marshal: Tori Williams

Organization Grand Marshal: People with AIDS Coalition

Honorary Grand Marshal: Rev. Don Sinclair

2001

Male Grand Marshal: Mitchell Katine

Female Grand Marshal: Dalia Stokes

Organization Grand Marshal: Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG)

Honorary Grand Marshals: Blake and Gordon Weisser

2002

Male Grand Marshal: Rusty Mueller (Crystal Rae Lee Love)

Female Grand Marshal: Mela Contreras

Organization Grand Marshal: Gay & Lesbian Switchboard

Honorary Grand Marshals: Jane and Irv Smith

2003

25th-anniversary grand marshals: all previous grand marshals

2004

Male Grand Marshal: Jerry Simoneaux

Female Grand Marshal: Sonna Alton

Organization Grand Marshal: Lesbian Gay Rights Lobby

Honorary Grand Marshals: Sue and Jim Null

2005

Male Grand Marshal: Weldon Hickey

Female Grand Marshal: Deb Murphy

Organization Grand Marshal: Bayou City Boys Club

Honorary Grand Marshal: Dennis and Evelyn Shave

2006

Male Grand Marshal: Ray Ramirez

Female Grand Marshal: Phyllis Frye

Organization Grand Marshal: Bunnies on the Bayou

Honorary Grand Marshal: Marilyn Meeker-Williams

2007

Male Grand Marshal: Jack Valinski

Female Grand Marshal: Maria Gonzalez

Organization Grand Marshal: Imperial Court of Houston

Honorary Grand Marshal: Garnet Coleman

2008

Male Grand Marshal: Dalton DeHart

Female Grand Marshal: Kelly McCann

Organization Grand Marshal: AIDS Foundation Houston

Honorary Grand Marshal: Julie Eberly

2009

Male Grand Marshal: James Knapp

Female Grand Marshal: Fiona Dawson

Honorary Grand Marshals: Linda and Mike Bratsen

2010

Male Grand Marshal: Gary Wood

Female Grand Marshal: Carol Wyatt

Honorary Grand Marshal: Ann Robison

Honorary Grand Marshal: Mayor Annise Parker

Celebrity Grand Marshal: Andy Cohen

2011

Male Grand Marshal: Bryan Hlavinka

Female Grand Marshal: Tammi Wallace

Organization Grand Marshal: GLBT Community Center

Honorary Grand Marshals: Duane and Judy Roland

Celebrity Grand Marshal: Jonathan Lovitz

2012

Male Grand Marshal: Nicolas Brines

Female Grand Marshal: Jenifer Pool

Ally Grand Marshal: Ellen Cohen

Celebrity Grand Marshal: Madison Hildebrand

2013

Male Grand Marshal: John Nechman

Female Grand Marshal: Robin Brown

Ally Grand Marshal: Januari Leo

Honorary Grand Marshal: Frank Billingsley

Celebrity Grand Marshals: Jaymes Vaughan and James Davis

2014

Male Grand Marshal: JD Doyle

Female Grand Marshal: Cynthia Gorczynski

Ally Grand Marshals: Sara Walters and Fernando Aramburo

Celebrity Grand Marshal: Mondo Guerra

2015

Male Grand Marshal: Ryan Levy

Female Grand Marshal: Britt Kornmann

Ally Grand Marshal: Anna Eastman

Honorary Grand Marshal: Deborah Duncan

2016

Male Grand Marshal: Brad Odom-Harris

Female Grand Marshal: Fran Watson

Ally Grand Marshal: Dena Gray

Honorary Grand Marshal: Imran Yousuf

2017

Male Grand Marshal: Lou Weaver

Female Grand Marshal: Sallie Wyatt-Woodell

Ally Grand Marshal: Aimee Broadhurst

Honorary Grand Marshals: Tony Carroll, Arden Eversmeyer, and Marion Coleman

2018

40th-Anniversary Grand Marshals: All previous grand marshals.

Honorary Grand Marshals: Bob Briddick, Julie Mabry, and Josephine Tittsworth

