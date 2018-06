0 Share with your friends Submit

OutSmart captured three 2018 Lone Star Awards from the Houston Press Club this week.

Our October 2017 “Heroes of Harvey” issue received Second Place honors in “Magazine Layout.”

We also received Second Place honors in “Magazine Article” for our July 2017 cover story on Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

And contributor Kristopher Sharp received Second Place honors in “Magazine Column” for his June 2017 piece, “The Deadly Consequences of Texas’ House Bill 3859.”

Congrats to all of this year’s winners! View the full list here.

—John Wright

Comments