Senator Tammy Baldwin headlines the Victory Fund's Houston Champagne Brunch on Sunday.

Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, May 3

• At 6 p.m., Equality Texas will host a Spring mixer at Design Within Reach Houston. Meet and mingle with the organization’s board members, staff, and fellow supporters while learning about Equality Texas is working on across the state. The mixer is free to attend, however is RSVP is required. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center will hold its annual Lavender Graduation ceremony at UH’s Student Center South Ballroom. The graduation will honor LGBTQIA and ally students to acknowledge their achievements and contributions to the university. There will be a reception following the event. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Pride SuperStar will kick-off its 12th season at Rich’s Houston. In round one, 12 Houston singers will make their introductions and perform on stage against each other. The seven week competition will take place every Thursday night at Rich’s leading up to its finale and the winner will receive a cash prize $1,000, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride Festival, and ride on the first float during the parade. More info here.

Friday, May 4

• At 7:30 p.m., the Association for Family and Community Integrity (AFCI) will fundraise at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Attend a dinner and drag show to further the work of the AFCI, an organization that reduces rejection among LGBTQ people by educating their families. More information here.

• At 10 p.m., Kinda Super Disco brings HOSH to Rich’s Houston. The German DJ will perform tracks from his new EP, Stories from Sa Talaia. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., DJ Athenz will perform at Pearl Bar Houston for Star Wars Day. At May the 4th Be With You, the Billboard award winning DJ will be on turntables performing electronic dance music. More info here.

Saturday, May 5

• At 10 p.m., Rich’s Houston presents Lucha Libre. The Cinco De Mayo event will feature several Latinx performers, including DJ Adrian Dalera from Mexico City. The event for ages 21 and up, and there will be a cover at the door. More info here.

• Also at 10, Pearl Bar Houston will throw a Cinco De Mayo celebration. San Antonio DJ Celina Jenee will be on turntables playing Latin and house music all night. There is no cover for this event. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., Houston Splash, a black LGBTQ pride organization, will host H.I.S.TERIA at Guava Lamp. The mixer for gay men will feature DJ Rocabye on turntables. Doors open at 4 p.m. and admission is free before 11. More info here.

Sunday, May 6

• At noon, the Victory Fund will host a Houston Champagne Brunch at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. Support the organization’s efforts to elect LGBTQ leaders accross the country and hear from some of Houston’s LGBTQ elected officials while enjoying brunch items and bottomless champagne. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., the Houston Herricanes will host a wet T-shirt contest fundraiser at Pearl Bar Houston. Support softball team by purchasing barbecue plates and jello shots, or by participating in a raffle or a wet T-shirt contest. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Herricanes. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments