The Organizacion Latina de Trans en Texas raise funds for transgender people who are in detention centers this Sunday.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, May 24

• At 8 p.m., join Black Hole Coffee House for Drag Loteria. Hosted by Luna of the Lilies, the bingo will feature performances by Angelina DM Trailz and Veronica Strutts. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for round four of Pride SuperStar. This week, nine Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $1,000, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride Festival, and a ride on the first float in the parade. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., JR’s Houston will host its weekly So You Think You Can Drag event. Presented by Kofi, a Houston drag queen, So You Think You Can Drag is a competition for ameteur drag performers. More info here.

Friday, May 25

• At 5 p.m., Laura Magers, a Houston singer, will perform at Galveston LGBTQ bar, 23rd Street Station. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Club Big Yo, a traveling LGBTQ event planning group, will have its Houston grand opening “Gemini Takeover” at Scandalo Nite Club. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Kinda Super Disco brings STIMMING to Rich’s Houston for its 6th anniversary party. The German DJ will perform EDM music, and his opening act will be Ian Castillo, who will be on turntables. More info here.

Saturday, May 26

• At 9 p.m., check out the grand opening of Mary’s Alibi, the new club at 2409 Grant in the heart of Montrose. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., kick off your Memorial Day Weekend at Rich’s Houston for its GL-HOE party. Texas drag queen, DJ Aracely Manterola will be on turntables and guests are encourgaed to wear neon clothing. More info here.

• At 10:30 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for Houston’s Best Drag Show. Hosted by Angelina DM Trailz, Houston drag artists will do celebrity impersonations. More info here.

Sunday, May 27

• At 3 p.m., Ana Andrea Molina and Abigail Martinez will host a Mexican Bingo fundraising event at Casa Anandrea. Lotería Mexicana will raise funds for transgender folks in detention centers. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about Casa Anandrea, a shelter for undoccumented LGBTQ people. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., HeART & SOUL will host HEAR HIM, an homage to men at Guava Lamp. Emceed by Kevin Dapree, artists will celebrate men through song, poetry, and storytelling. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Dusty Ray Bottoms from Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 10 will make her Houston debut at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

