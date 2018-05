Aquaria from Rupaul's Drag Race Season 10 will perform at Rich's Houston this Sunday.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, May 17

• At 7 p.m., join America’s Future Foundation Houston and the Republican Liberty Caucus Houston-Bay Area at Platypus Brewing for a collaborative event on LGBT Equality and the Liberty Movement. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., visit Under the Radar Brewery for Drag Queen Bingo. Hosted by Blackberry, a Texas drag queen who was voted OutSmart’s Best Host and Emcee 2017, drag bingo is a free event. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., go to Rich’s Houston for round three of Pride SuperStar. This week, 10 Houston singers will compete to win a cash prize of $1,000, a performance at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride Festival, and a ride on the first float in the parade. More info here.

Friday, May 18

• At 6 p.m., Art League Houston (ALH) presents the 2018 Montrose Art Party at Inversion Coffee House. Take in art and participate in a silent auction that will benefit ALH’s Healing Art Program. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Flava Fridays. This week, the club will showcase Houston’s alternative scene by featuring sounds from Ari the DJ and DJ Cee Watts. More info here.

Saturday, May 19

• At 11 a.m., join Transform Houston for its May Nondiscrimination Canvass. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association for UH Red Dinner III at the Athletics and Alumni Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about UH alum Stephanie Rice, who will perform at the event. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Faye Fearless hosts Houston’s first Lez Prom at Rockafeller’s Houston. The event is a second chance at prom for queer self women and non-binary folks. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about Lez Prom. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Tash Sultana, a queer, Australian singer-songwriter, will perform at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall. More info here.

Sunday, May 20

• At 11 a.m., meet Todd Litton (above), the Democratic nominee in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District, at Black Hole Coffee House. Hear Litton’s vision for TX-02 and share your thoughts for the future of the district with him. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., the Diana Foundation will fundraise at The Royalton at River Oaks. At the event, the organization will show guests an exclusive sneak preview of their history book, The Diana Foundation Book Project Committee. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 star Aquaria will make her Houston debut at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

