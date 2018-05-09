Join the Montrose Center this Saturday for its 40th anniversary celebration.

0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, May 10

• At 6 p.m., Lambda Nextgen Houston will host a professional development meeting at Legacy Community Health. Join young LGBTQ Houston professionals in a discussion led by Gary Wood, co-Founder of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., 11 Houston singers will compete in round two of Pride SuperStar at Rich’s Houston. The seven-week competition takes place every Thursday night at Rich’s leading up to the finale. The winner will receive a cash prize of $1,000, perform at Houston’s LGBTQ Pride Festival, and ride on the first float in the parade. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Guava Lamp hosts a Beyonce at Coachella dance-along. Immediately following Guava Lamp’s weekly Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 10 watch party, the bar’s big screens will stream Beyonce’s 2-hour-long Coachella 2018 set. More info here.

• At 9:30, go to Pearl Bar Houston for H-Town Kings. Roman Syder-Ross, Ian Syder-blake, Richard Long, and Braxton Ohresh will perform at Houston’s only drag king show. This event has no cover and there will be drink specials all night. More info here.

Friday, May 11

• At 9 p.m., Lesbians of Color will throw a New Jack City ’90s Party hosted by Kay Rocque and featuring music from Genesis Blu. There will be a $10 cover and guests are encouraged to dress as movie characters from the 1990s. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., watch G.I. Jane at Pearl Bar Houston’s Women’s Movie Night. The 1997 film tells the fictional story of the first woman to undergo training in the U.S. Navy Special Warfare Group. More info here.

Saturday, May 12

• At 2 p.m., the Iftikhar Community of Texas invites all LGBTQ Muslims to join its monthly support group at the Montrose Center. At Saturday’s meeting, the group will discuss the issues and concerns that LGBTQ Muslims face and ways to overcome them. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) presents Nothin’ But Scandal, its 33rd annual Jocks in Dresses, at Rich’s Houston. At the charity event, softball players will dress in drag and compete in contests to raise funds for MLSA’s 2018 beneficiaries. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Montrose Center will host Time Warp, its 40th anniversary party, at the University of Houston. Mix and mingle with over 500 community leaders and LGBTQ allies. At Time Warp, there will be an open bar, dinner, and a program. The event will also feature performances by drag artist Miss Conception, songwriter Eric Michael Krop, and others. Read OutSmart’s recent story on the anniversary here. More info on the event here.

Sunday, May 13

• At 11 a.m., the Montrose Center will continue celebrating its 40th anniversary with a Mother’s Day brunch at the Buffalo Soldier National Museum. Hosted by Sister Helen Holy, Mother of A Brunch will feature performances by drag queens, an open bar, games, and prizes. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about Holy, a pharisaical female illusionist. More info here.

• At noon, celebrate Mother’s Day with a Patio Party at JR’s Houston. At Mother of a Sunday, there will be drink specials, including a Mother’s Day brew on tap. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments