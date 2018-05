An image promoting the Astros' only LGBTQ Pride Night in 2010, left, and one promoting this year's Faith and Family Night.

Twenty-three of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball will host LGBTQ Pride Nights in 2018, according to OutSports.com. But those teams don’t include our World Series Champion Houston Astros.

Although the Astros are not sponsoring an LGBTQ Pride event this year, they will host a Faith and Family Night on May 19. Faith & Family Night is sponsored by Chick-fil-A, which is well known for its support of anti-LGBTQ causes.

I reached out to the Astros front office to inquire about why the team hosts a Faith and Family Night sponsored by Chick-fil-A, but not an LGBTQ Pride night.

“The Astros pride ourselves on our commitment and inclusion to all diverse communities, including the LGBT community,” spokeswoman Dena Propis responded in a statement. “We have had a number of members of the LGBT community sing the National Anthem consistently over the past years and have also welcomed members of the community as part of hosted group games or initiatives in the ballpark. Our Faith and Family night has featured a broad range of artists and sponsors over the years – there is no correlation between our sponsor of Faith and Family and our inclusiveness of the LGBT community.”

Propis did not address in her statement the question of why the Astros don’t host an LGBTQ Pride night, or whether one is being considered going forward.

When the Astros hosted their only LGBT Pride Night in 2010, the idea reportedly came from within the organization. But by some accounts, it didn’t go so well.

—John Wright

