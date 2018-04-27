Recent Posts
Photos by Dalton DeHart
Several hundred people gathered at McGovern Centennial Gardens on April 24 for OutSmart’s 25th Anniversary Party. Sponsors included The Acadian Bakery, Ashton Martini, Broker, Engel & Völkers Houston, Raed Gonzalez, Hermann Park Conservancy, Legacy Community Health – Montrose, Midtown Financial Group, LLC, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Nan and Company Properties, and Premier Wireless.