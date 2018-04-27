Scenes from OutSmart’s 25th Anniversary Party on April 24

Posted On 27 Apr 2018
Photos by Dalton DeHart 

Several hundred people gathered at McGovern Centennial Gardens on April 24 for OutSmart’s 25th Anniversary Party. Sponsors included The Acadian BakeryAshton Martini, BrokerEngel & Völkers HoustonRaed GonzalezHermann Park ConservancyLegacy Community Health – MontroseMidtown Financial Group, LLCMitchell Gold + Bob WilliamsNan and Company Properties, and Premier Wireless.  

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston's premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.





