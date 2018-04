Karamo Brown, left, and Jussie Smolett headline HRC Houston's annual gala on Saturday.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, April 5

At 3 p.m., visit Jenni’s Noodle House in the Heights for the unveiling of Houston’s new Be Visible Pride Wall. Speakers will include marriage-equality plaintiff Jim Obergefell. Check out OutSmart’s story on the Pride Wall here. For more on the event, go here.

At 8 p.m., visit the Rec Room for Story Hole: Let’s Fight! The third installment of the queer storytelling showcase is representative of Houston’s diverse LGBTQ community and will feature a drag queen, a social worker, an oil and gas employee, and a comedian. Don’t miss OutSmart’s preview. More info here.

At 9 p.m., hit up JR’s Houston for Thursday Karaoke. Nina will host the event on the New Orleans side of the bar. There will be drink specials, including $3.35 imports and $5.50 for calls. More info here.

Friday, April 6

At 9 p.m., Neon Boots hosts a Latin night in tribute to Selena Quintanilla. Live performances include a Selena y Los Dinos tribute band and DJ Bagho spinning Quintanilla’s songs on turntables. The event has a $10 cover. More info here.

Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m., Faith Taylor will make her Galveston debut Rumor’s Beach Bar. The drag queen from Jacksonville is a regular performer at several Florida gay bars, including Hamburger Mary’s, Blur Nightclub of Dunedin, and Bo’s Club of Jacksonville Beach. More info here.

Saturday, April 7

At 7:30 a.m., run and raise funds for Houston’s LGBTQ community at The Gay 10k beginning at MacGregor Park. Following the run, there will be an award ceremony that honors the winners of the race. This year’s 10k will benefit Legacy Community Health. More info here.

From 1 to 7 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present their Sixth Annual Community Picnic. Check out OutSmart’s recent story on the newly married couple. Clark and Williams will also host a Day Party on Sunday. More info here and here.

At 6 p.m., Human Rights Campaign Houston will host it’s 21st annual gala, Rise! at the Marriott Marquis. Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, a Houston native, will headline the event and receive the HRC Visibility Award by Empire’s Jussie Smollett. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Rise. More info here.

At 7:30 p.m., Houston Texas Leather Productions hosts Mr. & Ms. Houston Leather 2018 at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. There will be a VIP party with free food, entertainment, and a silent auction. The contest will begin at 9 p.m. and admission for the evening is $10 per person. More info here.

Sunday, April 8

At noon, there will be a Pre-Pride Galveston party at 23rd St. Station. The bar will be selling $8 burger plates to raise funds for Galveston Pride. At 3 p.m., there will be a drag show, and 23rd St. Station will have drink specials all day. More info here.

At 3 p.m., The TRUTH. Project will hold open call auditions for Feel My Pride Too! at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston. TRUTH is seeking talented spoken word performers, vocalists, and dancers to help them raise awareness about resources that address LGBTQ communities and their allies. More info here.

