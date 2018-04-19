0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, April 19

• At 7 p.m., meet the Houston Roller Derby at Eureka Heights Brewing Co. The team will host a ticket pickup for their April 21 tournament and show off their art car, Howie Roll. Additional presale tickets will be available at the meet and greet. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., visit Under the Radar Brewery for Drag Queen Bingo. Hosted by Blackberry, a Texas drag queen who was voted OutSmart’s Best Host and Emcee 2017, drag bingo is a free event, and people of all ages will be able to participate. More info here.

Friday, April 20

• At 6 p.m., meet Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez at Axelrad. Valdez was the first women, first Latina, and first lesbian elected sheriff of Dallas County. She stepped down to run for governor last year. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on queer Latinas who are 2018 candidates in Texas. More details on Valdez’s appearance here.

• At 7:30 p.m., Texas A&M University at Galveston’s Gay Straight Alliance will host Gender and Sexuality Leadership Weekend. The conference is for anyone who wants to further their leadership work for the LGBTQ community. The GSA suggests that guests bring business attire for headshots that will be provided for free. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Dragula stars will perform at Scandalo Night Club. The winners of Seasons 1 and 2, Vander Von Odd and Biqtch Puddin’, will face off head-to-head for guests 18-years-old and up. General admission is $20 and meet and greet will follow the event. More info here.

•Also at 9, join Guava Lamp for its new event, Flava Fridays. Beginning April 20, the club will showcase Houston’s alternative scene every other Friday by featuring sounds from Ari the DJ and DJ Cee Watts. Guava Lamp More info here.

Saturday, April 21

• At 5 p.m., Houston barber Kalcey Villatoro will host a pop-up barber shop at Pearl Bar Houston. Complimentary pints of beer will be given to those who get their hair cut by Villatoro. More info here.

• Also at 5, Bering Support Network will host a dinner and silent auction at UMC’s Fellowship Hall. There will be all-you-can-eat pasta and salad, and tickets can be purchased in advance at the church. Proceeds will go to HIV/AIDS, grief, cancer, and caregiver support. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Houston Gaymers will host its Spring 2018 Drag Show at Rich’s Houston. The annual event will feature amateur and professional local drag queens. All proceeds will go to Project Blue Shell, a nonprofit that raises funds to donate game systems and toys to Texas children’s hospitals. More info here.

Sunday, April 22

• Beginning at 9 a.m., Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church will celebrate its 46th anniversary. At 9 and 11 a.m., Resurrection MCC’s former director of life and development, Reverend Kristen, will be a guest preacher. At 12:30 p.m., there will be a celebratory reception. More info here.

• At noon, celebrate Earth Day at Discovery Green. The event will feature a food market, musical performances, and exhibits that cover topics from alternative energy to recycling methods. There will also be ‘Earth Talks’ from local environmental heroes such as Sylvester Turner, NASA representatives, and youth leaders. More info here

• At 9 p.m., Super Happy Fun Land will host a variety show created and hosted by comedian Roxxy Haze. The show will include various performers who will showcase comedy, cosplay, aerial acts, drag, and musical performances. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to charity. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments