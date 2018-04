0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, April 12

•From Thursday through Saturday, East End Studio Gallery will present “Viva Frida!” its 13th annual Frida Kahlo art exhibition at Hardy and Nance Studios. The exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of Kahlo, a bisexual painter who has become one of Latin America’s most important artists. More info here.

•At 7 p.m., Rice University will host a discussion about the Latinx experience on its campus. Rice will celebrate Latinx culture through mariachi performances, student art exhibits, and food. Latinx professors, alumni, and undergraduate students will share stories about their culture and how it has impacted them at the university. More info here.

Friday, April 13

•At 8 p.m., Vanessa Williams will perform at The Corinthian as a part of the Brilliant Lecture Series. Brilliant frequently brings notable philanthropists to Houston to educate, inspire, and entertain citizens. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article Williams, whose concert will celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. More info here.

•Also at 8, Jasmine Mans brings The Queer American Black Girl Tour to Bohemios Cafe-Bar. At the poetry based tour, Mans will speak about her queer identity, politics, and love. More info here.

Saturday, April 14

•Saturday and Sunday, the Japan-America Society of Houston, Inc. will host its 25th annual Japan Festival at Hermann Park. Absorb rich and diverse Japanese culture through authentic food, art exhibits, and entertainment. More info here.

•At 4 p.m., join East End Studio in attempting to break the Guinness World Record of the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo at 2600 Navigation Blvd. Participants must follow a dress code and check in before a group picture at 5:30. More info here.

•At 10 p.m., Miss Gay Texas USA newcomer, Lady B will perform at Rumor’s Beach Bar. Rumor’s suggests that guests reserve seating in advance to see the Brownsville, Texas queen. More info here.

Sunday, April 15

•At noon, Discovery Green will celebrate its 10th anniversary with B!RTHDAY BASH. Join discovery green in celebrating a decade of offering free events by going to the park for live music, games, and more. More info here.

•Also at noon, LOC Nation Entertainment hosts its final hip hop Lesbians of Color Sunday brunch at The Montrose Center. Enjoy classic hip hop and R&B music while you eat soul food provided by 2/10 Fusion Cuisine. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments