Photos by Dalton DeHart

OutSmart hosted the first-ever LGBTQ Pride Night at a Houston SaberCats rugby game on Saturday, March 3. The SaberCats took on the Ontario Arrows at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. Sponsored by OutSmart, the event benefitted local LGBTQ organizations including the Montrose Softball League Association. The match ended in a 28-28 tie.

