Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, March 15

• At 6 p.m., the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association hosts a movie night mixer for young alumni at Calhoun’s Rooftop. Socialize and network with UH alumni while watching But I’m a Cheerleader. The 1999 film tells the story of a teenager who is sent to rehab camp when her parents and friends suspect her of being a lesbian. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., the Lesbian Health Initiative presents the LGBT+ Health Workshop Series: Liver & Hepatitis at the Montrose Center. The workshop will focus on the importance of the liver and different types of hepatitis, busting myths and providing information about diagnosis and treatment. There will be free hepatitis C testing at the center. More info here.

Friday, March 16

• At 5 p.m., Glen and Justin Dickson host Bringin’ In The Green, an annual St Patrick’s Day event that supports LGBTQ homeless youth, at 2346 Wroxton. There will be a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and beverages. Tickets and sponsorships will benefit the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Kinda Super Disco brings DJ Hernan Cattaneo to Rich’s Houston. The Argentinian DJ will be on turntables, performing progressive house music. The event is 18-years-old and up. More info here.

Saturday, March 17

• At 11 a.m., Transform Houston meets at the UH Graduate College of Social Work before block-walking to build support for nondiscrimination protections in Housto. Don’t missOutSmart’s recent story about the campaign. Transform Houston’s first canvass of 2018 will include breakfast, training, lunch, and a debriefing. More info here.

• Also at 11 a.m., Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh discuss their Dissent and Desire photography exhibit, as well as past projects, at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Gupta and Singh, who have doccumented LGBTQ life in India. Following the program, there will be a Q&A with the artists. More info here.

• At noon, the 59th annual Houston St. Patrick’s Parade begins at the clock tower at Minute Maid Park. The two-hour parade will travel westbound, and its theme is Houston Strong, Irish Proud. An afterparty and awards ceremony will follow the parade at Lucky’s Pub. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., visit Eagle Houston for Get Lucky, a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Leave your green clothes at home and get pinched while drinking green beer and dancing to beats by DJ JD Arnold. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts a St. Patty’s Night. Cass Barrington Irish Dance Academy will perform traditional Irish dancing, and DJ Von Kiss will be on turntables. There will be themed drink specials, and admission is free before 9 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, March 18

• At 9 a.m., Orgullo Houston, Houston’s Latin LGBTQ pride committee, hostsa fish fry fundraiser at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. Plates are $10 and include fish, fries, a cupcake, and bottled water. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., Keith Clark and Dexter Williams host Spring Fling Day Party at Post Lounge Houston. DJ Sean Panda will be on turntables, there will be drink specials, and guests are encouraged to dress for Spring. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Clark and Williams, two Houston activists who were married last year. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou hosts its Bunnies Basket Bash at Guava Lamp. Houston drag queens Angelina DM Trailz and Foxy Monroe will perform. Enjoy cotton candy martinis, bid on easter baskets, and win door prizes. More info here.

