Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, March 8

• From Thursday through Sunday, Cirque Du Soleil performs six shows of Corteo at the Toyota Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article featuring Maxwell Batista, Cirque Du Soleil’s openly gay publicist. Corteo tells the story of a clown who watches his own funeral unfold in a carnival-like atmosphere with 50 acrobats, singers, musicians, and actors. More info here.

• Also from Thursday through Sunday, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church stages Torch Song Trilogy, a Tony Award-winning collection of three plays by Harvey Fierstein. Torch Song Trilogy tells the story of Arnold Beckoff, a gay Jewish man, drag queen, and torch singer who lives in New York City in the late 1970s and early 1980s. More info here.

• From March 8-24, Cone Man Running Productions presents an all-female version of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor at Queensbury Theatre. Directed by Christine Weems, the comedy play is about a greedy Falstaff who aims to seduce two wealthy married women in hopes of getting her hands on their fortunes. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Rothko Chapel hosts an International Women’s Day observation. This year’s theme is “Press For Progress.” The worldwide campaign calls for changing stereotypes, promoting positive visibility of women, and celebrating women’s achievements. Responding to the #MeToo movement, the chapel will host a small display of The Monument Quilt, a collection of stories from survivors of rape and abuse. More info here.

Friday, March 9

• At 8 p.m., FotoFest 2018 Biennial will have its grand opening at Silver Street Studios. This year’s Fotofest is dedicated to India and its contemporary photographic and new media art, showcasing the work of 47 leading and emerging artists from the country and its global diaspora. Don’t miss OutSmart’s list of queer artwork to look out for at FotoFest. The 2018 Biennial Opening is a free public party with complimentary valet parking, music, and refreshments provided by Under the Radar Brewery. More info here.

• Beginning March 9, Kay Rocque hosts a monthly dance party at Guava Lamp. Every second Friday, the entertainment group will bring local artists and DJs to the bar for live performances. More info here.

Saturday, March 10

• At 3 p.m., Transform Houston will host a volunteer training at the Montrose Center. In 2017, Transform Houston launched a transgender and gender-nonconforming prejudice reduction canvass program in Houston. Dont’ miss OutSmart’s recent story on the campaign.. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Diana Foundation will host the 65th Annual Diana Awards at Hilton Houston Post Oak. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article featuring Miss Richfield, who will headline the award show. The Diana Awards is night of glamour, fun, entertainment, and comedy. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Rich’s Houston for its annual Wig Party. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite wigs. DJ Joe Ross and DJ Melle Mel will be on turntables, and the Ladies of Rich’s will be live in the second-level video and showbar. More info here.

Sunday, March 11

• At 1 p.m., the Provincetown Film Society & Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a benefit brunch at the home of Kevin Begnaud and Dave Riddle. There will be cocktails, mimosas, and snacks sponsored by Tito’s Vodka and Butter Catering. Local drag stars Ondi and Persephone will conduct a live auction, including passes for two- to three-night stay at Camp John Waters. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., LOC Nation Entertainment hosts a Lesbians of Color Sunday brunch at Avant Garden Houston. Enjoy Blues, jazz, zydeco, soul, and R&B music while you eat soul food provided by 2/10 Fusion Cuisine. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., the PWA Holiday Charities and Austin International Drag Foundation Inc. present Kind of A Drag at Tony’s Corner Pocket. Viola DeGradable-Debris, Miss Pink Flamingo 2018, will host a ’60s showcase benefitting Holiday Charities, a nonprofit that serves people affected by HIV/AIDS, and Drag Foundation Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the education, support, and promotion of drag artists. More info here.

