Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, March 22

At 6 p.m., Grace After Fire and the Lesbian Health Initiative will host a meeting for LGBTQ+ veteran women and non-binary folks at the Montrose Center. The monthly meeting provides community support for queer veterans. More info here.

At 7 p.m., gay filmmaker Kyle Henry will screen his third feature film, Rogers Park, at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Rogers Park tells the story of two middle-aged interracial couples struggling to keep their love alive. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Henry, a Houston native. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Henry. More info here.

Friday, March 23

At 7 p.m., the Ensemble Theater Houston hosts OUT, an LGBTQ mixer, as it prepares for its production of Eighth Day of the Week. The play is based on a family that struggles after their aging matriarch develops Alzheimer’s disease. More info here.

At 10 p.m., Kinda Super Disco brings DJ Fur Coat to Rich’s Houston. The Venezuelan DJ will be on turntables, performing techno and electronic music. More info here.

Saturday, March 24

At 9 a.m., a Houston-area March for Our Lives protest to plea for the strengthening of gun laws will be held at Tranquility Park. The protest is part of a nationwide effort organization be survivors of the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. More info here.

At 6 p.m., OutReach United hosts OutReach Goes Vegas at Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central. The Vegas-themed event will feature a live auction, blackjack, craps, roulette, and poker. All proceeds will support Houston LGBTQ nonprofits. More info here.

At 7 p.m., multimedia works from El Chow: Fruto en vaina, a group exhibition that explores the Latinx experience, will be showcased at El Rincon Social. The exhibition will feature the work of 20 Houston-based Latinx queer artists. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on other LGBTQ-themed works at FotoFest. More info here.

At 8 p.m., the Universtiy of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association will host a drag bingo fundraiser at Guava Lamp. Houston drag artist Lady Shamu will emcee the event, and 104 KRBE’s DJ Special K will be on turntables. Proceeds from the event will benefit UH LGBTQ organizations. More info here.

Sunday, March 25

At 6 p.m., visit JR’s Houston for a spring patio party featuring karaoke and drink specials. Following the party, drag artists Kofi & Co. will perform at 11 p.m. More info here.

At 7 and 10 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race season 2 and All Stars 1 star Pandora Boxx will perform at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Hamburger Mary’s encourages guests to make reservations for these shows. More info here.

