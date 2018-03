OutSmart and the Houston Saber Cats rugby team host an LGBTQ Pride night on Saturday.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, March 1

• At 6:30 p.m., the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston hosts an Electro Heights Music Showcase, featuring four up-and-coming Houston acts that push boundaries in sound and technology. The lineup consists of ABRY, Karaoke Knife Fight, XLX, and two-time nominees for OutSmart Magazine’s Gayest & Greatest local band, Space Kiddettes. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., JR’s Houston kicks off its spring So You Think You Can Drag competition. The award-winning amateur drag event will be hosted by Kofi. All beginner drag performers are invited to participate. The competition runs through April 20. More info here.

Friday, March 2

• At 5 p.m., Discovery Green hosts a Roller Rink Opening Party with a demo by Houston’s Roller Derby Girls. Houston’s first outdoor roller rink returns for its second season with a new-and-improved skating surface and colorful lighting. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 10 star Kalorie K Williams performs at Scandalo Nite Club. There is a cover charge and the event is ages 18 and up. More info here.

• Also at 9 p.m., visit Pearl Bar Houston for Pearl Snaps Country Night. Because of popular demand, Pearl Bar will play country music from the ‘80s and ‘90s. DJ Athenz will be on turntables. More info here.

Saturday, March 3

• At 10 a.m., Black Lives Matter Houston and Houston Rising host the March for Black Women at Emancipation Park. Black women will be celebrated for their strength to overcome mistreatment because of race and gender. The march will feature music, poetry, and speeches from black women. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join OutSmart Magazine and the Houston Saber Cats for OutSmart Pride Night at Constellation Field. The Saber Cats, Houston’s professional rugby team, will face the Ontario Arrows. Proceeds will benefit local LGBTQ organizations. More info here.

Sunday, March 4

• At noon, meet the Human Rights Campaign Houston at Jenni’s Noodle House for Rosé All Day. The event will teach you how to get involved with this year’s HCR gala and make a visible impact in the community. There will be complimentary snacks and drinks provided by Jenni’s Noodle House and The Nice Winery. More info here.

• Also at noon, AIDS Foundation Houston will host the 29th annual AIDS Walk at Sam Houston Park. Funds raised from the 1.8-mile walk will go to local HIV/AIDS service organizations that provide programs to the almost 30,000 Houstonians impacted by the virus. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., following the AIDS Walk, there will be a free outdoor concert featuring Houston artists Bun B, Paul Wall, Los Snarkles, and DJ Gracie Chavez at Sam Houston Park. VIP access will be given to 1,500 Houstonians who take a free HIV test before the walk. More info here.

• At 4:30 p.m., meet Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeffrey Payne at Off the Vine Bistro. The openly gay, Dallas-based businessman is vying for the Democratic nomination and a chance to face off againstGovernor Greg Abbott. More info about Payne’s appearance here.

