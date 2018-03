0 Share with your friends Submit

Mercury goes retrograde for the first time this year from March 18 through April 20. Mercury will be retrograde in Aries and will have the strongest impact on the cardinal signs—Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. Get your projects started before midmonth, and then use the Mercury retrograde period to take care of ongoing projects, reconnecting with existing clients and friends, and reworking your relationship and partnership agreements.• Positive days this month are the 1st, 2nd, and the 30th. More difficult days are the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, and the 29th. Some mixed days are the 4th, 11th, and the 13th. • There are also two Full Moons this month. The light of the Full Moon allows us to see the strength of our emotional ego. The Full Moon on the 1st in Virgo helps us to focus on improving our environmental and physical health, while the next Full Moon in Libra will help us focus on refining our relationships and sense of fairness.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). As the month begins, you are in a period of rest and retreat, being very selective about the activities you participate in and the people you see. You have some good ideas, but are having a hard time putting them into motion. That all begins to change after the 6th. With Mercury retrograde in your sign after the 18th, you will want to focus on what’s currently on your plate. Give yourself extra time to get to wherever you are going! Career becomes very important after the 17th, and you may feel that you need to make some changes. This is a great month for planning, but delay taking any action until after April 20.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Connecting with people of like minds and compassionate hearts is the motivation as the month begins. The first half of March is an excellent time to work with business and community organizations, letting you promote your career while giving back to the community at the same time. The latter half of March is about connecting with old friends and business associates, which can be fruitful on several levels. By midmonth, you are ready for some R&R in a familiar place that can provide you with time to focus on yourself and rid your mind of excess clutter. Relationships, career options, and investment opportunities all continue to improve, but it is best to wait until after April 20 to act.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Career, long-term security, and personal satisfaction are all important this month. With your career, you are looking for internal satisfaction as well as financial assurance. You have been in an especially sensitive time since last month as you have avoided crowds and people who are too demanding. Relationships have been needing more care and tending as well, and your partner may have seemed more needy than usual. By midmonth, you are ready for more social encounters with friends. Your ruler, Mercury, goes retrograde in your area of friends. You should be hearing from people from your past!

CANCER (June 22–July 22). As your month begins, you are in a time of reflection about your spiritual beliefs. You are more open-minded than usual, and can understand ideas that have eluded you in the past. This is a very good month for writing, teaching, or being the student. Toward midmonth, you are focused on your career—especially with the Mercury retrograde cycle occurring there. This can be an excellent time to reconnect with previous or existing clients and customers. For some, this can be a time when you are just fed up with your work conditions, and are ready to “leave the building!” Your feelings may be correct, but you will want to wait until after April 20 to leave. Your relationship will need some attention after midmonth—otherwise, tempers could flare. Pace yourself!

LEO (July 23–August 22). March is a very reflective time for you. You are examining your relationships and how much real intimacy is there. This is a great month for you and your partner to renew those deeper emotional bonds. In business, you want to make sure that you are dealing with people who have values and beliefs similar to yours. With all of the influence from Neptune, you may be discovering things that had been hidden from you in the past. By midmonth, you are feeling a little lighter and looking for some mental diversions. You are looking for new projects and themes for your career that address your need for passion, and a chance to rework those themes comes your way near the end of the month!

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). Relationships are the main menu item for you as the month begins. If you are involved, this is a time of renewal—not only for physical and emotional bonding, but for strengthening spiritual connections as well. You can see your partner more clearly because you can see your own shadow more clearly. Family responsibilities may draw you away from personal activity and create some tension in the process. You are giving a lot of time to creative activity that may involve your children—or your own inner child. Your ruling planet, Mercury, goes retrograde on the 18th. This can be a good time for you to work on finances, get legal documents in order, and create a greater pathway for communication between you and your partner. Keep your decisions on hold until after April 20 when Mercury is direct, so those decisions will have a better chance of working out.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). As the month begins, you are focused on both your personal health and your work environment. Coworkers can be needier and more demanding than usual, since they think you are the company therapist anyway! This month you will not have as much patience for them, as you are paying more attention to your boundaries and how well you are treated. You can more easily change some of those bad habits by paying attention to diet and exercise this month. Mercury will be retrograde in your relationship sector. For those who are involved, this is a time to renew those bonds. If you are having problems, they will come to the surface to be discussed and resolved. If you are single (or perhaps even involved), people from your past may show up to renew previous romantic connections.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). Life continues to be busy with Jupiter (planet of travel, education, and expanded perspectives) moving through your sign until next November. You are ready to act on these opportunities, especially when it comes to getting your message and views out there. You are in an especially creative time when ideas are just coming out of thin air. This is a better month to get your ideas organized. You will be reviewing your work environment with this Mercury retrograde. You may want to relocate your work space, or even look for another place to work. The retrograde will bring up old problems that can be addressed in some fashion. It’s also a super time to get back onto an exercise or health regimen, especially with this retrograde. Relationships take the spotlight at the end of the month!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). You have had a busy February, and that continues through the first half of this month. With Mercury going retrograde by midmonth, you will be ready for a break. With Mars so active, this is a great time to improve your overall health. You are more direct, and may not sleep as well as you’d like. Mars tends to keep us on guard. Home will be a sanctuary where you can escape from the demands placed on you. Your creative juices do kick in, but you are taking it at a much more leisurely pace after midmonth. You are in a very conservative frame of mind, and may consider a budget when it comes to finances this month. You are also looking at investing for the future to improve your outcomes.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). You are looking at long-term plans for improvement in your career, your relationships, and your long-term security. You have been able to communicate the subtleties of your needs more easily, as you have been more open to your inner child—thereby getting closer to what fulfills you and gives life meaning. You are ready to reinvent parts of your life to revive that missing passion that makes you want to get up every day and make a difference. Home and family responsibilities come to the surface with Mercury retrograde at midmonth. They aren’t new problems, but you are ready to deal with them. Make sure you have some time for yourself, so you don’t feel resentful about the upcoming responsibilities.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). Finances and resources are in the spotlight this month. You are trying to make better use of your creative and artistic skills. You are valuing your own work more, and expecting others to feel the same way. You will not want to be trapped by old debts. You are more outspoken about your views and needs by midmonth. Old ideas may resurface as you find a way to integrate them into your life and your work. You may also hear from old friends from your youth who have been stimulated by the Mercury retrograde. It would be best to act on these thoughts after April 20 to ensure a better chance of success. Career opportunities continue to open up for you. Take your time, devise a plan, and be ready to put that plan into action and expect some results by mid-May!

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Happy Birthday to the Mermaids and Mermen! This is your personal yearly cycle of endings and renewal. With Mercury retrograde, you will be more introspective than usual about your past accomplishments. You are reaching out to renew bonds with old friends, to see if those relationships can be refreshed. If some groups and organizations aren’t serving your needs, you will pick up your blocks and go home. Finances are the focus in the second half of the month, especially with Mercury retrograde during that time. This can be a great month to review investments and clear up any old, existing problems. Having patience with others may be difficult this month, especially when dealing with those in bureaucratic positions. And finally, be sure to find some time for rest and relaxation this month!

This article appears in the March 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.

