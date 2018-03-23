0 Share with your friends Submit

If you want to see Love, Simon for free, head up to Spring on Sunday.

Gay actor Matt Bomer, a Spring native, has bought out a screening of the film so that people in his hometown can see the gay coming-of-age story. In an Instagram post Thursday, Bomer announced that he and his husband, Simon Halls, had bought out the 4 p.m. showing at the AMC Spring 10.

People notes that Bomer, who made his stage debut at Houston’s Alley Theatre in 1995, grew up in a conservative Christian home and struggled to come out to his parents.

One commenter called Bomer’s buyout “a beautiful gesture that will produce openness in the hearts and minds of those who will see this film.”

“I know how much pain you have gone through in your adolescence and I hope that many guys in the future do not have to do the same,” the commenter wrote.

Bomer is not the only LGBTQ star who has bought out a theater in his hometown for a screening of Love, Simon.

Gay YouTube star Tyler Oakley covered a screening in Lansing, Michigan, this week, while the band Superfruit is picking up the tab for one in Arlington, Texas, this weekend, Teen Vogue reports.

