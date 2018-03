0 Share with your friends Submit

Two years ago, Dallas County Justice of the Peace Bill Metzger made national news for his refusal to perform same-sex marriages.

Now, Metzger is making headlines again—for vandalizing a campaign sign—and he could soon face criminal charges.

Earlier this week, Metzger was caught on camera destroying a sign belonging to a Texas House candidate, Republican Jim Phaup. Coincidentally, Metzger’s wife supports Phaup’s opponent in the Distirct 113 GOP Primary, Jonathan Boos.

After Phaup’s signs were damaged nightly since mid-February, his campaign placed hidden security cameras nearby. The video below shows Metzger, cloaked in a hoodie, destroying one of Phaup’s signs in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.

Metzger told WBAP.com that the sign was on his property. However, Phaup showed WFAA-TV an agreement under which he paid the actual property owner $200 so his campaign could put up the sign. Metzger, who lives next door, proceeded to change his story, saying that the property owner told him not to allow any campaign signs.

So which is it, Billy Bigot? And if either explanation is true, why remove the sign while wearing a hoodie in the middle of the night?

Phaup plans to file an ethics complaint against Metzger, alleging that he violated Texas’ Code of Judicial Conduct. The candidate also said he’ll file a criminal complaint with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

