Detox was among the queens who performed Wednesday night. (Twitter)

Rescheduled show to benefit Montrose Center fund.

By Lourdes Zavaleta

Stars from Rupaul’s Drag Race stopped in Houston on Wednesday, February 7, for a rescheduled Werq the World Tour show benefitting the Montrose Center’s LGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund.



Hosted by Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, the show included performances by Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Latrice Royale, Detox iCunt, Kim Chi, Valentina, Peppermint, and Season 7 winner Violet Chachki. They took the stage at the Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts after their October 2017 show was postponed due to Harvey.



Producer Brandon Voss has pledged to match the show’s contribution to the Harvey fund, and each of the queens will contribute a portion of their merchandise sales, according to Kent Loftin, chief development officer at the Montrose Center.



“Shangela reached out to us because she said it hit close to home for her,” Loftin said. “Along with donating money, she wanted this show to lift spirits.”



Werq the World also provided more than 50 tickets to the Montrose Center so that youth, clients, and staff could attend. The Harvey fund is among the largest LGBTQ natural disaster relief efforts in history. The center is still accepting survivors, donations, and volunteers. For more info, visit MontroseCenter.org.

