Houston native Tye Blue plays McGonigel’s Mucky Duck on Saturday.

0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, Feb. 8

• At 5 p.m., the Houston Public Library hosts a screening of I Am Not Your Negro, the documentary about gay African-American civil rights pioneer James Baldwin, as a part of the library’s month-long documentary series celebrating Black History Month. Don’t Miss OutSmart’s recent story on I Am Not Your Negro. More info on the screening here.

Friday, Feb. 9

• At 6:15 p.m., El Gato Coffeehouse Cat Cafe hosts a Meow-vie Night. Spend your evening watching A Cat in Paris while cuddling cats who are preparing for adoption. A Cat in Paris is a French cartoon film that tells the story of Dino, a cat living a double life, and Zoé, his owner whom he leads to unravel a mystery. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., take in anti-Valentine’s Day art at Insomnia Gallery. If you hate Valentine’s Day, “It’s Not Me, It’s You” is the perfect place to spend your evening. The gallery will feature work from over 30 local artists, free drinks from Eureka Heights Brewery, and a DJ. More details here.

• At 9 p.m., spend the second weekend of Mardi Gras at Galveston’s Rumors Beach Bar for Mardi Pardi. Hosted by Galveston drag queen Dessie Love Blake, the event will feature Miss Gay Texas USA Janet Fierce Andrews, and Miss Gay America Deva Station. There will be drink specials and a cash prize for the best Mardi Gras costume. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 10

• At 1 p.m., celebrate Mardi Gras in Downtown Houston. Downtownfest has partnered with several pubs and eateries to throw a Mardi Gras celebration. Downtown fest hopes that success from 2018’s event will helo allow them to put together Houston’s first Mardi Gras Parade in 2019. More info here.

• At 2:30 p.m., Houston native Tye Blue returns for a concert at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck. Last year, Blue came to the city from Los Angeles as Estelle, his drag altar ego, for a self-titled show. This weekend, he will put on a jazz show accompanied by Shaun Smith on piano. More details here.

• At 4 p.m., LOC Nation Entertainment hosts a book-signing and social at Guava Lamp for Shara Carter, the author of Talk Less and Show More! Carter will speak about being successful in business and relationships. tThere will be snacks and networking opportunities. More info here.

• At 11:59 p.m., the Royal Mystic Order of Chaos presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show: True Love’s Kiss at the River Oaks Theatre. Chaos’ February show will celebrate love by paying tribute to Disney fairytale romances. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princes, princesses, or any other characters who have given them unrealistic concepts of true love. More details here.

• At 9 p.m., OutReach United and Pearl Bar Houston are partnering to create a Red Hot Party. Entertainment includes DJ Athenz on turntables and performances by burlesque superstar Nikki Knockout and Zara the belly dancer. All proceeds from entrance fees will benefit the Lesbian Health Initiative and AssistHers. More info here.

Sunday, Feb. 11

• At 10:30 a.m., Houston Oasis hosts the Transgender Experience Through a Social Justice Lens at the Baker-Ripley Neighborhood Center. Laya Monarez, a Latinx bisexual trans woman and LGBTQ advocate will speak about trans issues and her activism. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., Rich’s Houston presents Aquatica, an under-the-sea drag show. There will be 16 productions with over 20 cast members performing to water-inspired songs. The event is 18 and up with no cover. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., visit JR’s Houston for Sunday Funday Karaoke. Sing along to your favorite songs with emcees Sebastian and Nina. There will be a patio DJ, drink specials, and a drag show at 11 p.m. More details here.

• At 10 p.m., Fear the Queer presents Electric Sheep, a drag homage to science fiction, at Etro Lounge. A collective idea from the mind of Vivian Ghrey, Fear the Queer is a queer-positive platform that gives non-conforming artists a space to share their visions. Visitors are encouraged to wear futuristic looks. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments