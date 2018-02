The Montrose Softball League Association will hold its Opening Day Ceremonies at Jones Plaza on Saturday.

0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, Feb. 22

• At 5 p.m., visit the Menil Collection for Night at the Menil, a free event with art, music, and food trucks. Hours for the collection’s permanent galleries, along with the critically-acclaimed “Mona Hatoum: Terra Infirma,” will be extended to 9 p.m., and Keyun and Zydeco Masters will perform on the museum’s front lawn. Five food trucks will be parked along Mulberry Street. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., celebrate the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s second anniversary with a happy hour at Guava Lamp. Network with members of the chamber, the Executive & Professional Association of Houston, and other LGBTQ-friendly business representatives. Drink specials include a $5 martini menu. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., visit JR’s Houston for LOL Thursdays & Karaoke. Half of the bar will play music videos with funny video clips between every few songs. The other side of the bar will put on karaoke. There will be drink specials all night, including JR’s $1.50 house margarita. More info here.

Friday, Feb. 23

• At 11 a.m., Good Dog Houston’s Montrose location will reset its gaming machines for the last week of its Ms. PAC MAN & Galaga tournament. In partnership with Lone Pint Brewery, Good Dog is giving gamers one last chance to compete for prizes. The highest scores from each week in February will be asked to defend their title at the end of the month. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., join Hamburger Mary’s Houston for its one-year anniversary celebration, Disney Gone Cyn-ful. Denise Paige Mykels, Kimber Devine, and Mistress Isabelle Adecyia Iman will bring Disney princesses and villains to life. Hamburger Mary’s recommends reservations for this event. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 24

• At noon, the Montrose Softball League Association will hold its Opening Day Ceremonies at Jones Plaza. KPRC’s Andy Cerota will serve as master of ceremonies, Mayor Sylvester Turner will speak, and DJ Tad Dvorak will be on turntables. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., join the Houston Gaymers for their Main Meetup 2018 at Guava Lamp. Play games from every major console, from new VR tech to retro games. There will be raffle prizes, themed drink specials, and food trucks parked outside. More details here.

• At 10 p.m., international DJ and producer Tommy Love will spin at Rich’s Houston. Love, who has worked with artists such as Rihanna, Sia, and Jessica Sutta, will stop in Houston for one of his very few 2018 U.S. performances. The event is expected to reach capacity. Discounted presale tickets will be sold until 5 p.m. Saturday. More info here.

Sunday, Feb. 2

• At 2 p.m., Her Destination Unknown (HDU) will host a charity AIDS auction at Pearl Bar. In eight years, HDU has raised over $90,000 to support Houston AIDS Walk organizations. This year the non-profit will raise money by auctioning off 10 Houston ladies. All donations will go to one Houston LGBTQ organization that will be selected in a voting competition. More info here.

• Also at 2 p.m., AssistHers and The Montrose Center will host Decadent Desserts and Dancing 2018 at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. There will be desserts, barbecue, photo booths, and dancing competitions. Tickets and sponsorships benefit AssistHers, which provides resources and care to lesbians with chronic illnesses and disabilities. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Vida Antigua will screen Clueless for free at Brasil Cafe Houston. Amy Heckerling’s 1995 film is about Cher, a popular and rich student playing matchmaker for two of her teachers. Vida Antigua’s pop-up shop will be located outside of the cafe. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments