House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks Friday night at the 2018 Johnson, Rayburn, Richards Dinner.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, Feb. 15

• At 6 p.m., the Houston Democratic Socialists of America host a phone bank at Midtown Bar & Grill. The DSA will introduce voters to Fran Watson, who is running for Texas Senate in District 17, and Ali A. Khorasani, who is running for Congress in District 2. The phone bank will be followed by a social. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., Qfest Houston will screen Margarita, with a Straw at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Shown in conjunction with Dissent and Desire, the film is about a girl with cerebral palsy who leaves her home in India to study in New York City. After falling in love unexpectedly, the lead character explores issues around ability, sexuality, friendship, and family. More details here.

• From Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. through February 18, the Houston Council of Clubs hosts its annual Let Us Entertain You (LUEY) Weekend. LUEY Weekend: 45 is a LGBTQ leather party that brings together organizations, businesses, and local bars. LUEY day 1 will begin at Guava Lamp. More info here.

Friday, Feb. 16

• At 6 p.m., the Harris County Democratic Party hosts its 2018 Johnson, Rayburn, Richards Dinner at the Marriot Marquis Houston. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi will be the featured speaker for the evening. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green and Congressman Gene Green will be honorary co-chairs. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., celebrate the Lunar New Year at Scandalo Nite Club. Presented by Manzano Entertainment, Memoirs of Asia will feature seven drag queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Ongina, Gia Gunn, and Kimora Blac to ring in the Year of the Dog. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., DJ Lee Burridge will spin at Rich’s Houston for Kinda Super Disco. Tickets and more info here.

Saturday, Feb. 17

• At 10 a.m., celebrate Asia’s Lunar New Year at the Chinese Community Center of Houston. The Lunar festival will feature more than 20 cultural performances from China, Vietnam, South Korea, and India. There will be over 50 different booths containing Asian street-style foods, arts and crafts, fun vendor games, and free giveaways. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Houston Roller Derby will open their season at Revention Music Center. In game 1, the Bayou City Bosses will face the Valkyries. In Game 2, the Houston Roller Derby Brawlers will face the Psych Ward Sirens. The first game will begin at 7 p.m., but guests are encouraged to get to the center early for best seating. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., Lambda Nextgen Houston will host a social at Revention Music Center as they watch the HRD Brawlers take on the Psych Ward Sirens. Lambda Nextgen Houston brings together young LGBTQ+ professionals to build relationships and strengthen the community. More info here.

Sunday, Feb. 18

• At noon, the Houston GLBT Political Caucus will host a drag show at Rich’s Houston. Politics Does Not Have To Be A Drag! will combine drag, brunch, and politics in support of the largest pro-LGBTQ slate in caucus history. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., LGBTQ advocate Virg Parks will celebrate her 60th birthday at Pearl Bar Houston. Join Parks as she celebrates a lifetime of activism. Special guests DJs Jen Bajorek and Amanda Robinson will be on turntables. More details here.

