Norman Salvato (1949-2018) is survived by his sister, Jennie Salvato.

Norman was at the center of thousands of social lives in Houston for over 40 years.

He loved The Four Seasons, Prime Timers and The Dinette Set.

His birthday was an annual highlight with friends, and the tie that binds those who knew him was his contagious joy at having his picture made with as many folks as possible.

Norman had a passion for the theater and all arts and was known to be a great dancer in his youth.

Join with friends of Norman Salvato to celebrate his life from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, 11410 Hempstead Road, Houston. There will be live entertainment. Please bring finger food, reception snacks, and donations to help defray event expenses.

Please join us by posting memories and photos to www.normansalvato.com

