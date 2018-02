0 Share with your friends Submit

By Lourdes Zavaleta

Through the end of February, Montrose Grace Place (MGP) is accepting donations for a Black Hair Care Drive.

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., MGP opens its doors to homeless youth between the ages of 13 and 21 for an evening of food, mentorship, and “shopping” in a closet of donated supplies. As the majority of visitors are African American, MGP wants to offer them hair products and toiletries that meet the needs of their unique experiences.

For the Black Hair Care Drive, which coincides with Black History Month, MGP has collected a tub full of supplies since February 1, according to executive director Courtney Sellers.

“Community support has been overwhelming,” Sellers says. “The drive is already making a huge difference with our youth. We’ve gotten so much feedback about how excited they are about this.”

MGP has put together a list of suggested items to donate online, which if ordered through Amazon get delivered directly to the agency’s offices at Kindred Lutheran Church. Patrons can also buy their own favorite beauty products and drop them off.

For more info, visit MGP’s Facebook page or montrosegraceplace.org.

