Eagle Houston is the ninth-most-popular gay bar in the nation, according to NewNowNext.

0 Share with your friends Submit

From staff reports

Four gay bars in Houston were among the 50 most popular nationwide in the last quarter of 2017, according to Logo’s NewNowNext.

The publication’s list is based on data collected by Gravy Analytics, a location-based marketing platform that tracks mobile data to verify attendance at places and events. The list, which covers the fourth quarter of 2017, includes JR’s Houston (No. 40), Blur Bar (No. 36), Ripcord (No. 15) and Eagle Houston (No. 9).

Houston outpaced other Texas cities in the rankings. Austin and Dallas each have two bars on the list, while San Antonio has one.

Here are NewNowNext’s descriptions of the Houston bars:

40. JR’s Bar & Grill Open 7 days a week and featuring nightly drink specials, hot go-go boys, a friendly bar staff, and the longest running drag show in Houston. 808 Pacific St., Houston. 36. Blur Bar Houstonians come out for the nightly dance parties, Wednesdays through Sundays. 710 Pacific Street, Houston. 15. Ripcord A popular Houston leather bar, located in the LGBT-friendly Montrose neighborhood. 715 Fairview St., Houston. 9. Eagle Houston Houston’s most popular leather bar features nightly drink specials, “Dangerous Disco” Sundays, and plays host to the annual Mr. Texas Eagle competition. Head upstairs to The Gene Landry Memorial Phoenix Room, a special area dedicated to the city’s LGBT history through displays and other works. 611 Hyde Park, Houston.

In case you’re wondering, Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington, D.C., finished in the top spot.

Comments