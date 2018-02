0 Share with your friends Submit

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius to feel greatest impacts.

By Lilly Roddy

For those planning ahead, our next Mercury retrograde is from March 18 through April 20. Get your projects started before March 15. The big event for this month is the solar eclipse on February 15. This eclipse will effect our emotions and our sense of security as Americans—feelings that will be strong through the end of the month. Those most affected by the eclipse are the fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. • Good days this month are the 3rd, 4th, 6th, 10th, 13th, and 27th. Days of tension are the 15th, 17th, 21st, and 28th. • The Chinese New Year on February 16 ushers in the Year of the Dog!

ARIES (March 21–April 19). February is an especially busy social month for you as friends, community groups, and business organizations are highlighted in your sign. You are also examining your career path and considering taking on a new position or doing something on your own. You are eager to develop some new skills and look at projects that are really interesting. Business organizations can be especially supportive this month, and can put you in contact with the right people. You will be ready for a break near the end of the month.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). You are looking for new directions, new projects, and the passion that comes from doing something you enjoy. Your career area is very active, and this is an excellent month to promote yourself or your services. Relationships continue to improve, and those who are involved are enjoying their partnership more than ever. If you are single, this is a great time to meet new people. Business partnerships are also favored this month. Toward the end of February, you will want to connect more with your friends and social activities. Be careful that you don’t overload your schedule this month!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). As the month begins, you are open to new ideas and differing points of view. This is a good month for education, travel, working with international businesses, and writing. You will need to give some attention to renewing your relationship bonds. If you are single, you are feeling more confident about yourself, which can give relationships some new potential! If you are not happy in your relationships, you will have the chance to do something about that. Career becomes the focus in the latter half of the month. Be careful that you don’t overload your schedule, particularly around the 23rd, 24th, 25th, and 26th.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). You are working on getting your act together this month. You are initially focused on your finances and getting out from under your debts. You also want a more intimate connection with your partner, and to have more open dialogue. Deeper problems can be solved with more open communication. This is a great month to focus on improving your work and health routines. You are much more expressive at work, and you may need to filter some of your comments. In the latter half of the month, you experience better conditions for travel, communications, and improving your social-media presence. Don’t overthink everything. Find a good plan and stick with it!

LEO (July 23–August 22). Relationships are your big focus this month! If you are involved, this is a super time to renew those vows. If you are single and available, you are more magnetic this month and people will be drawn to you. Relationship problems are more easily addressed as well. This can also bring better business contacts to all Leos. Getting yourself in better shape is also part of the larger plan that is being initiated this month and will continue throughout the year. By midmonth, you are connecting with people on a deeper level. Finances are more important as we become more conscious about what motivates us. You will need more intimate time with your partner in the latter part of the month.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). This is a busy month for you. At home, you are focusing on family and making your nest a more comfortable place. Family members can irritate you more easily this month. Don’t hold your anger in. You are getting back to the normal routines that you lost during the holidays. You are paying more attention to exercise and what you eat. This is also a great month to get your office or work space in better shape. Near the end of the month, you are shifting your focus to your relationships and making necessary improvements there. In the last week of the month you will need some time for yourself, so be sure and put that on your schedule.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). You are much more creative this month. It’s a super month to explore art and metaphysics classes, and to make new friends in the process. At home, you are looking at some major changes. You could be moving, doing some remodeling, and taking on more of a leadership role in your family. You are valuing your time more, and will be more selective about who you allow into your life. In the second half of the month, you are paying more attention to your health and work routines. Near the end of the month, you may want to get out of town for a retreat! Old friends can be especially important to you this month.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). With Jupiter (planet of growth and expansion) in your sign until next November, you are in a particularly good period. Jupiter has you feeling more open and optimistic about your future. Jupiter helps with social contacts, business support, and professional promotions. This month you are working on being more grounded. Although there is a lot of opportunity, you must make some choices about which direction you’re headed. Family is also very important this month, so that may take time away from some of your other activities. Near the end of the month, you enter a very creative period. This can be good for writing, teaching, taking art classes, and even feeling closer to your children or your own inner child.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). Mars (planet of action, power, initiation, and anger) is in your sign until mid-March. With Mars, you have more courage and energy to get out and have an adventure. You will pay more attention to your health, and be more direct with people in your environment. Your communication and organization skills are enhanced this month. You will be more comfortable putting your ideas and views out there for others to see. At midmonth, you are spending more time at home and/or with your family, but you also need some time to retreat. You may feel pulled in two different directions—the need to be active, and the need to get some time to yourself. Plan that time for yourself at the end of the month.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). With Saturn, your ruling planet, in your sign for the next two years, you are in a big period of review about your life direction, purpose, and personal boundaries. Some things you will keep, and others you will get rid of. This month you are interested in your financial picture and getting rid of debts that make you feel very trapped. You are also examining how much your services are worth. Friends and business associations can be very good for promoting you or your services. By the middle of the month you are getting more organized, especially in your daily routines. Your boundaries are getting better!

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). Happy Birthday to the Aquarians! This is your personal yearly cycle when you review what you accomplished last year and what goals you have for yourself this year. There are many good opportunities for you, both in your career and your creative interests. This is a good month to put yourself out there, especially with the New Moon eclipse on the 15th in your sign. Eclipses can open doors and give you the incentive to seek out alternative paths for your life. Getting involved in business or community organizations can be very helpful to you, both personally and financially. You may even want to take on a leadership role! Money and finances require some of your focus near the end of the month.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). As the month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat. You are being careful about what activities you commit to and who you talk to. You also feel a pull to become more active at work or in your community. It may be hard to balance both of those things, but you will have to give time to both. You are feeling the demands of work, and may need to take a lead role there. You are also reexamining your membership in a professional organization, and whether it really serves a purpose for you. On the personal side, you will really need to make sure you have time for yourself. This retreat energy will be especially strong at the end of the month, but you will be back on track in March.

This article appears in the February 2018 edition of OutSmart Magazine.

