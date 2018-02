From Equality Texas via email:

Equality Texas praises the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court who today voted to amend their Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Policy to fully protect and equally serve every employee or potential employee of the county. Bexar County becomes the second county in Texas after Dallas to adopt a new policy protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.

Statement from Robert Salcido Jr., statewide field coordinator for Equality Texas:

Today, Bexar County proved they will treat everyone equally under the law by providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to sex, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, citizenship, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, pregnancy status, age, religion, political affiliation or beliefs, physical or mental disability, genetic information, veteran status, or any non-merit factor in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment.

Equality Texas applauds the action of the commissioner’s court today and urges all Texas employers to protect Texans from discrimination. Every citizen of Bexar County deserves to be treated equally in the workplace and be judged on job performance not on their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Currently too many LGBTQ people are discriminated against at work, in access to housing, at school, and even at the corner store because Texas law allows discrimination. We look forward to the day that our civil rights laws protect everyone and we will fight every day to make that happen.

In community,

Robert Salcido Jr.

Statewide Field Coordinator

Equality Texas and Equality Texas Foundation