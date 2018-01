Timothée Chalamet (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama) and handsome Armie Hammer (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture).

It would be the first time a gay romance has won Best Drama in back-to-back years.

By Don Maines

You know you’re gay when you watch the Golden Globes.

You know you’re really gay when you think Miss Golden Globe is the night’s biggest honor.

However, there won’t be a 2018 Miss Golden Globe at Sunday’s 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Instead, the starlet assigned to help hand out trophies for achievements in TV and movies will be called the “Golden Globe Ambassador.”

Has political correctness caught up with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association? Sacré bleu and say it ain’t so! The motley crew of foreign journalists who cover Hollywood is mainly known for being a bunch of rowdy rascals who throw the party of the year.

It’s always the first, all-out, full-glam, red-carpet guilty pleasure of the New Year. As former co-host Amy Poehler would say, celebrities loosen up with champagne, get sloppy drunk and entertain “all the women and gay men watching from home.”

NBC will beam the party live from the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

To get in the mood, forget all your troubles and scroll through www.goldenglobes.com. It is a glitzy, glamorous, high-camp countdown to the 75th annual affair, which itself is a preview of Hollywood’s bigger night, the 90th annual Academy Awards, to be held March. 4.

At both awards shows, Call Me By Your Name could make history, along with last year’s Moonlight, as the first gay romances to win in back-to-back years.

Hammer’s competition includes Richard Jenkins, who played the father on HBO’s Six Feet Under and portrays a closeted gay man, circa the Cold War, in The Shape of Water, which leads the Golden Globes race with seven nominations.

Sexually ambivalent James Franco is a nominee for The Disaster Artist, while Emma Stone, as openly gay Billie Jean King, and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, are in contention for their roles in Battle of the Sexes.

On the TV side, Game of Thrones is up for best drama, while the return of Will & Grace scored nominations for top comedy or musical and leading actor Eric McCormack.

Of special interest to gay men, Feud: Bette and Joan is nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the best actress category pits stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon in a knockdown, drag-out fight with Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, plus Jessica Biel in The Sinner.

The Cecil B. de Mille Award for lifetime achievement will be presented to Oprah Winfrey, but while her bestie Gail will most likely be there, I imagine that Winfrey will take a page from the 2013 de Mille recipient, Jodie Foster, who told the baited-breath crowd, “I hope you’re not disappointed that there won’t be a big ‘coming out’ speech tonight.”

