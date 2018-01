Fran Watson, left, and Steven Kirkland

From staff reports

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, led by former Mayor Annise Parker, announced Tuesday its endorsement of Houston Democratic candidates Steven Kirkland, Beau Miller, Jerry Simoneaux and Fran Watson in 2018.

Kirkland, Simoneaux, Miller and Watson are among 48 LGBTQ candidates in Texas this year, which is a record. Kirkland, who’s running for Texas Supreme Court, and Watson, who’s running for Texas Senate, appeared on OutSmart’s January cover. Miller is running for Harris County’s 190th Civil District Court, and Simoneaux is running for Harris County Probate Court, Position 1.

The four Houston candidates are among 23 endorsements nationwide announced by the Victory Fund on Tuesday.

“The 2018 election cycle is shaping up to be a historic one for our community – with more openly LGBTQ people running for office in more places,” Parker, the group’s new president and CEO, said in a release.

“These 23 candidates are values-driven leaders who are committed to advancing equality, but they are equally determined to fight for the bread and butter issues that will improve the lives of constituents in their communities,” Parker said. “We have the opportunity to dramatically increase LGBTQ representation in local governments, state legislatures and the U.S. Congress, so Victory Fund is all-in to ensure our endorsed candidates win on election day.”

Elsewhere around the state, the Victory Fund endorsed Democrat Julie Johnson for Texas House in District 114, and incumbent state Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso. Previously, the group endorsed Gina Ortiz Jones for Congress in Texas’ District 23.

To view all of the group’s endorsed candidates in 2018, go here. For OutSmart’s list of openly LGBTQ candidates in Texas this year, go here.

