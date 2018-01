Mourners gathered at a vigil for transgender murder victim Brandi Seals outside Houston City Hall on Dec. 15. (John Wright)

0 Share with your friends Submit

By John Wright

Coincidence?

State lawmakers in Texas introduced 33 anti-LGBTQ bills in 2017, which was by far the most in any state, according to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign.

Texas also recorded seven murders of LGBTQ people in 2017, also the most of any state, according to a report released Monday by the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs.

NCAVP reported that nationwide, the number of LGBTQ murders increased 82 percent last year—President Trump’s first year in office. Three of the seven murders in Texas were in the Houston area.

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus famously defended his opposition to anti-transgender bathroom legislation by saying, “I don’t want the suicide of a single Texan on my hands.”

Perhaps Straus should have said “suicide or homicide.”

More info on the seven Texas murder victims below, via NCAVP.

Comments