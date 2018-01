'Kinky Boots' comes to Jones Hall Friday through Sunday.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, Jan. 18

• At 6 p.m., visit LHI Houston for a LGBT+ Health Workshop. Learn about health topics with a queer and trans focus that your other health classes may have left out. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Lambda Nextgen Houston will host a hockey watch party and trivia night at the Maple Leaf Pub. The night will kick off 2018 LAMBDA Ladies and other LGBTQ+ community events. There will be games, steak, and the group encourages guests to bring friends. More details here.

• Also at 7 p.m., visit the Montrose Center for an Emotional Education Meeting hosted by Sunflowers: Follow The Sun. Sunflowers is a resource built to end mental health stigmas while connecting people with the tools that will allow them to reclaim their emotional intelligence. More info here.

Friday, Jan 19

• Friday through Sunday, the Society for the Performing Arts will host Kinky Boots at Jones Hall. With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon, Cyndi Lauper, the musical will take you from a gentleman’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamourous catwalks of Milan. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Jos N. Banks, star of Kinky Boots. More details here.

• At 6:30 p.m., visit the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston for Opening Reception: Dissent and Desire. A series of crisp and colorful photographs by Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh will show the lives of contemporary LGBTQ people in Delhi, India. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Dragula 2 stars James Majesty and Abhora will perform head-to-head at Scandalo Night Club. Are they friends, frenemies, or foes? Find out at Scandalo’s first drag show of 2018. There will be no cover all night. More details here.

Saturday, Jan. 20

• At 9 a.m., Hatch Youth will host a GSA Training Workshop at the Montrose Center. The event is for middle school, high school, GSA sponsors, and supportive community members who want to learn how to establish safe spaces for LGBTQ students. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., visit Eagle Houston for Daddy Issues. Swishcraft artist, producer, and Billboard remixer DJ Matt Consola will be on turntables. The event is 21-and-up and there is no cover all night. More details here.

• At 7 and 10 p.m., Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 6 star Gia Gunn will join the Illusions cast at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Reservations can be made now. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., UHAUL SF will bring the West Coast to Pearl Bar Houston. The San Francisco nightclub has been creating safe spaces for women since 2013. DJ Goodboy and DJ Jibbz are among the queer musicians and dancers that will perform. More details here.

Sunday, Jan. 21

• Galveston Restaurant Week comes to a close on Sunday. This is your last chance to visit the island’s most delicious eateries for discounted, fixed-priced menus. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Galveston Restaurant Week. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to Access Care of Coastal Texas, a nonprofit that provides HIV/AIDS services. More info here.

• At 12 p.m., Gia Gunn will perform at Hamburger Mary’s Houston again for Sunday Drag Brunch. Seating begins at 11 a.m. Reservations can be made now. More details here.

• At 1 p.m., Democratic Candidate for Texas Senate Fran Watson will host a block-walk in Sugar Land. The openly LGBTQ candidate wants your help sharing her platform in District 17. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Watson. More details here.

