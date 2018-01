Snow Bunnies 39 comes to Rich’s Houston on Sunday.

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, Jan. 11

• Now through January 14, The Color Purple plays daily at the Hobby Center. Written by queer feminist author Alice Walker, the musical tells the story of African-American women in the South during the 1930s. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Kyle Biard, the out actor who will help bring the musical’s lesbian subtext to Houston. More details here.

• At 6 p.m., AIDS Foundation Houston hosts a Camp Hope Counselor Interest Mixer at Guava Lamp. Prospective counselors are invited to learn about volunteering requirements and the camp’s history. Founded in 1996, Camp Hope was the first camp for HIV-positive youth in Texas. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Discovery Green will show Rent at Screen on the Green. Watch the musical on the park’s hill for free. Directed by Chris Columbus, Rent tells the story of New Yorkers in the ’90s struggling with their careers, love lives, and the AIDS epidemic. More details here.

Friday, Jan. 12

• From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Democratic state Senate candidate Fran Watson hosts a People First Phone Bank at 3822 Luca Street in Houston. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., DJ Mr. Castillo will host Hot Mess: A Montrose Social & Dance Party at Grand Prize Bar. There is no cover for guests 21 and up. More info here.

Saturday, Jan. 13

• At 10 a.m., Pastor John Pavlovitz’s will speak and sign new copies of his book A Bigger Table at Resurrection MCC. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Pavlovitz. More details here.

• Also at 10, the Montrose Center will host Equality Candidates Training, a non-partisan course for LGBTQ candidates who are planning to seek public office. Guests are encouraged to dress up, as Eric Edward Schell Photography will be on hand to provide candidates with headshots free of charge. More info here.

• At 10:30 a.m., visit the Montrose Center for an LGBTQI Health Community Listening Session. PRIDEnet wants to learn about the community’s health concerns, communication and technology preferences, and questions about health research. Guests will receive free lunch and a $25 gift card for participating. More details here.

• At 12:30 p.m., the Montrose Center and Transforward: Texas Transgender Health host a health listening session for the transgender, non-binary and intersex communities. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., DJ/Producer Seth Breezy of Atlanta spins at Rich’s Houston. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and allow you to skip general admission lines. General admission tickets are $15. More details here.

Sunday, Jan. 14

• From 6 to 11 a.m., the Montrose Center hosts LGBTQ Hoopla Station at the “Disco” Kroger, 330 Montrose Blvd. Participants will cheer on runners in the Aramco Half Marathon, part of the Chevron Houston Marathon. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., visit the Montrose Center for Renegade Libraries’ First Pop Up. The mobile LGBTQ library will provide visitors free books and reference materials. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou hosts Snow Bunnies 39 at Rich’s Houston. The cover is $5, and all proceeds will go to the LGBTQ charitiy benificiaries of Bunnies on the Bayou. More details here.

