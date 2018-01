Share with your friends Submit

January should be an eventful month.

January is a busy month with all of those New Year’s resolutions. This month we have two Full Moons, one New Moon, and an eclipse, making for an eventful month for all of us! The second and third weeks of the month are the most active. • There is a Full Supermoon on January 1 that is going to be a big wake-up call for our country and society. The New Moon is on the 16th in Capricorn. We will be looking to bring integrity to our values. Finally, on the 31st there is a Full Supermoon eclipse in Leo. We see ourselves as we are, and not how we want to be seen. • Positive days this month are the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 19th, and 25th. Days to keep a low profile are the 13th, 14th, 24th, 28th, and 31st.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). Career focus and social obligations are the important directions for this month. You’re in a strong period of review to determine the path you’re going to follow this year. This can be a good month to look for a better position or start your own company. Business associations and friends can be especially supportive in the latter half of the month. Don’t be surprised that you will be ready to hit the ground running as 2018 starts. You will feel very comfortable about making decisions in January.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). January is a very dynamic month for relationships! If you are single, this is an excellent time to be meeting new people for friendships and possible romance. If you’re in an existing relationship, you’re feeling more positive about your commitment. This is a good month for travel, especially if it’s associated with business. In the latter half of the month, you are more focused on your career and business obligations. The eclipse on the 31st will be a big stimulant for your career. It’s easy to spend money this month, even after the holidays. Keep a watchful eye on your bank balance.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Trust, shared resources, and personal intimacy are what you are concentrating on as the new year begins. With finances, this is a time of looking at your investments, developing a budget, and cleaning up your financial picture. By midmonth your attitude lightens up some, but you are still keeping a more serious and somber tone. In relationships, you want to make sure that you and your partner agree on goals and directions. It’s best to be real here, and not try to make everyone happy. At the end of the month, your relationship will need some attention.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). Relationships are going to be a big focus for you all year. This month starts that process as you begin to evaluate and reestablish long-term goals for those partnerships. Some of your relationships have come to an end, and it’s time to move on. This applies to both personal and business partnerships. Long-term security will be uppermost in your mind all year. Finances take over your focus by midmonth. This would be a great time to free yourself from those financial limitations. And lastly, the beginning of the year is an excellent time for you to get out and exercise to improve your health.

LEO (July 23–August 22). You’re starting the month by getting things in order and putting everything in its place. One of the places you will focus your attention is at work. You will want to improve your work environment, computer systems, and even how your desk is arranged. This is also an excellent month for you to start any kind of exercise or health regimen. By the middle of the month your attention has shifted to relationships. This would be an excellent time to renew or fortify your existing boundaries by getting out of town for a weekend. Your family has been very demanding, and your patience with them is running out. This is just another good reason to find some time to get away from your routines.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). Your creativity and communication skills are lining up for January. This may be the month that you take a hobby you enjoy and turn it into a moneymaking proposition. January is also an excellent month for trying to promote yourself or your business. By mid-January, we are back into our routines and trying to include those creative projects that we worked on earlier in the month. Near the end of the month, you will be putting a lot of extra attention into your home. Some of you may move, while others are doing remodeling or redecorating. It may be very hard to be patient around your family this month. Taking a nice walk may be much better than yelling at someone.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). Family, career foundations, and your home are all highlighted this month. With your home, you may be considering moving or remodeling. You will want your nest to be a more comfortable and less problematic place. There are some big changes taking place in your family, and it may be your time to step up and take on more of a parental leadership role. You may have to be very direct and honest instead of being as polite as you would like to be. By the middle of the month, you are ready for a break from all the responsibility. Being around children (or being more childlike) can really lighten up your mood. This is also a good month to make some investments or start a savings plan.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). January continues to be another busy month for you. Your energy level is very strong, but it may still be very easy for you to become exhausted. This is a great month to meet people for business, socializing, or both. This is also a good month to get away with your partner for a romantic retreat. If you are single, this is a great time to meet people, as you are feeling more positive about yourself. You’re also working on time management and generally trying to simplify your life. In the latter part of the month, you’re focusing your intentions more on your home and family. You will also need some time for a retreat from all the activity, so you can get re-centered.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). Finances, investments, and making better use of your personal resources are all on the menu this month. You’re wanting to cut back on services or expenses that you don’t need. Because you are more boundary-conscious, it will also be easier to say no to people. You are in a bit of a retreat time. By midmonth, you are feeling lighter and less pressured. Your communication skills improve as you connect more to your natural rhythms. You will get a big boost of energy at the end of the month that will carry you through mid-March. You will have more courage to initiate new projects, especially for self-promotion. This is also an excellent time to begin any new exercise or health plan.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). Happy birthday to the Capricorns! This is your personal yearly cycle when you reflect on your goals and accomplishments from the previous year. You are also ready to create new aims and aspirations for 2018. You’re taking this process a lot more seriously than you have in past yearly cycles. Career goals and career advancement are especially significant this month, and for the entire year. You are moving forward, but you are being extra-cautious with each step. Toward the middle of the month, finances become the lead item on the menu. This month is a good time to get your financial matters in order and try to free yourself from debt.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). As 2018 begins, you are taking a break from all of the holiday activities and retreating to a place of sanity. Although your career area continues to be very active through the end of the month, you are pacing yourself and may feel more comfortable working behind the scenes. This is an excellent month for yoga or tai chi. As we approach the end of the month, you move out of the retreat phase and your energy levels return. The eclipse on the 31st activates relationships, so there could be a new person coming into your life if you are single. If you are involved, there may be new work and social opportunities for your partner. You are going to be more social this year.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). December and January are always more socially active times for you, and this year is no exception. You may want to take a leadership position if you’re involved in a community or business organization. You feel that you can add some order and help them accomplish things more easily. The organization will also provide you with a level of support for your own projects. But you will be very choosy about which organization you select. By midmonth, you need some time to yourself even though the activity in your career sector gets very busy after the 27th. It may be hard to find time for yourself. Having a workout at the gym or going for a run may be a very positive way to channel this dynamic energy so your anger doesn’t get the best of you.

This article appears in the January 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.

