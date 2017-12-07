The annual Rainbow on Ice celebration is Friday night at Discovery Green.

0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

• Friday night at 7, show off your pride at Discovery Green’s 7th annual Rainbow on ICE. The winter LGBTQ celebration will have ice skating and a dance party with music by DJ Joe Ross. KPRC’s Derrik Shore will emcee the event. Crawford Nation will take the Anheuser-Busch Stage as Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Selena Quintenilla. Angelina DM Trailz will perform on Discovery Green’s ice rink. More info here.

• Friday night at 8, Tom of Finland will begin screening at the AMC Dine-In Houston 8 theater. Filmmaker Dome Karukosi brings to screen the life of Tom of Finland, born Touko Laaksonen, a Finnish artist known for his influence on late 20th century gay culture. Showings will run through December 14. Tickets and more details here.

• Saturday morning at 11, go to Sawyer Yards for The Market at Sawyer Yards. The market will showcase the works of artists from The Silos at Sawyer Yards, Winter, Spring, and Silver Street Studios. There will be performances by Texas musicians Tommy Lewis and Hayden Jones. More info here.

• Saturday afternoon at 1, visit Montrose Grace Place for its 2nd annual Gingerbread House Competition. Bring your favorite decorations and build a gingerbread house with a team, participate in a baked goods auction, or just cheer on contestants from the side lines. Duckie DuJour will emcee the event, and a panel of guest judges will select a first, second, and third prize winner. More details here.

• Saturday afternoon at 6, Houston attorney Richard Marsh will host Lights in the Heights 2017. The Richard Marsh Jr. Law Office will be the meeting point. Streets will be closed so visitors can stroll through neighborhoods to see lit up houses. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Houston’s best holiday lights. Visitors are encouraged to bring toys that will be donated to Navidad En El Barrio, an organization who works with underprivileged children. More info here.

• Saturday night at 9, Jr’s Bar & Grill is throwing a Christmas party for its customers. Guests are encouraged to wear ugly sweaters. More details here.

• Saturday night at 10, visit Pearl Bar for its 4th annual Ugly Sweater Party. The person with the ugliest sweater will win $150. There is no cover for this event and DJ Athenz will be on turntables. More info here.

• Sunday afternoon at 1, join The Montrose Center for Holiday Extravaganza: A Sunday Funday. Volunteers are needed to create holiday food baskets for LGBTQ and HIV+ clients in need during the holiday season. To sign up as a volunteer, register here. More details about the event here.

• Sunday night at 9, Rich’s will host Miss Globe International at Large 2017. Contestants will perform for over $8000 in cash and prizes. There will be special guest performances by Rupaul’s Drag Race stars Kennedy Davenport and Trinity K. Bonet. More info here.

Comments